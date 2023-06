So I have this Yamaha RX-V6A receiver, connected over LAN.

I noticed it randomly turns itself on from time to time, and then just turns itself off 10-20 seconds later. I thought that something on the networks sends a WOL-type packet, but then why does it almost immediately turn itself off? Ad then again, what might be sending an wake-up packet to the receiver? Could it be something else altoghter?