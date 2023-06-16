I upgraded my DS220 to DSM 7.2 last night and, as a consequence, my two TVs (Panasonic & Sony) can no longer see the 220 Media Server.

Panasonic TV says it cannot connect to DLNA Server.

Similarly, when I open Media Server on the 220, there are no devices showing under Device List on DMA Compatibility - whereas, historically, this would be populated with network connected devices.

I uninstalled, then reinstalled, Media Server but no luck.

My technical skills are only fair to middling, so I'm reluctant to start fiddling with settings further on my own without reaching out to more wiser technical heads.

I assumed the upgrade would not affect any existing system settings, so hoping there is a reasonably straightforward reason why the upgrade caused this and that a fix is relatively simple.

Thanks in advance for any assistance.