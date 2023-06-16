Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Synology DS220 Media Server issue after DSM 7.2 upgrade
dafman

#305950 16-Jun-2023 08:44
I upgraded my DS220 to DSM 7.2 last night and, as a consequence, my two TVs (Panasonic & Sony) can no longer see the 220 Media Server.

 

Panasonic TV says it cannot connect to DLNA Server.

 

Similarly, when I open Media Server on the 220, there are no devices showing under Device List on DMA Compatibility - whereas, historically, this would be populated with network connected devices.

 

I uninstalled, then reinstalled, Media Server but no luck.

 

My technical skills are only fair to middling, so I'm reluctant to start fiddling with settings further on my own without reaching out to more wiser technical heads.

 

I assumed the upgrade would not affect any existing system settings, so hoping there is a reasonably straightforward reason why the upgrade caused this and that a fix is relatively simple.

 

Thanks in advance for any assistance.

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3090639 16-Jun-2023 10:07
Do you have the firewall service enabled by any chance?




dafman

  #3090659 16-Jun-2023 10:30
freitasm: Do you have the firewall service enabled by any chance?

 

Under Control Panel/Security/Firewall

 

Enable firewall is unchecked.

ANglEAUT
  #3090679 16-Jun-2023 11:31
dafman:

 

I upgraded my DS220 to DSM 7.2 last night and, as a consequence, my two TVs (Panasonic & Sony) can no longer see the 220 Media Server.

 

 

Was there anything in the change log? My upgrade warned me about the running iTunes server.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3090681 16-Jun-2023 11:32
Checked the repository for any updates? A couple of services needed update for me when moving to 7.2




