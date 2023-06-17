Laser Disc and DVD upscaling on 48" 4k TV

Looking to purchase a 4K 48-50" TV (min & max size) but need a decent upscaling capability. (even if it only goes up to 1080 with minimal artefacts and is quite watchable)

1.) Primary use will be Xbox Series X Gaming so need 120 Hz and other goodies associated with good gaming. 2.) Secondary use would be playing older Laser Discs (very low resolution) and DVD’s on the TV. (this is where the main upscaling issues present a larger challenge) 3.) Next would be the Internet like youtube sound and video. 4.) Lastly would be Satellite TV and local Free to Air channels. Main focus would be in the first two items above.

I see some reference to the Sony TV’s upscaling abilities with a light Google of the topic, but do not see much on say Panasonic. (my preference at the moment) So with the thought of the three TV processors below, do you think there would be much difference in they’re ability to handle the task above? a.) Sony - XR 4K Upscaling Processor b.) LG - A9 Gen5 AI Processor (thinking QLED48C2 TV’s) c.) Panasonic - HCX Pro AI Processor (thinking TH48LZ980Z TV’s) d.) Other.. (TCL, though at 50" I think I loose the 120 Hz)

I suggest these processors as they are associated with mid-price range 48" to 50" TV’s (looking for some value for the dollar spent while maintaining great gaming and lots of TV inputs) Leaning away from Sony a bit due to lack of satellite input and certain features that others have at this size. Thank you in advance for any suggestions or comments. This might prove useful for others interested in this topic