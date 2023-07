Hi. I'm going/thinking of upgrading my TV.

I understand most new TVs have Netflix / Disney / Prime etc streaming services built into them.

Do these "download" the movies / show first, then play them? Or are they still streaming from the net while playing?

My current TV is old, & I'm using google chromecast. Getting buffering. Though if I "download" on my mobile phone first, then cast, it seems to be improved.