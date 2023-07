Anyone have experience with this little Android TV stick? I'm looking to get one.

Down to $65 at PB at the moment, though you'll need your own power adapter.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVAMIX26930/Xiaomi-TV-Stick-4K-Streaming-Media-Player-Android

Notably, any benefits of getting the Chromecast 4K over this? The only benefits seem to be the software updates and Google TV interface, and I'm thinking the latter will probably be useless since no Netflix/TVNZ(?)/Three(?) integrations anyways.