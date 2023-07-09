Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)HDHomeRun Performance on Chromecast with Google TV HD
allan

1845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#306268 9-Jul-2023 15:44
I recently purchased a Chromecast with Google TV HD to replace a SmartVu SV10 dongle which had died. However, the performance of the HDHomeRun app (using a Connect - HDHR4-2DT(AU)) on the CCwGTV is terrible, with lots of jerky pictures. When initially selecting a channel in HDHomeRun, it starts off okay but within a couple of seconds it deteriorates - this is across all channels. No other apps on the CCwGTV appear to be affected and I've confirmed via Stats for Nerds that a 1080 Youtube video plays without any dropped frames. 

 

I grabbed a MiBox 3 from elsewhere and tried the HDHomeRun app on that. No issues whatsoever. Surely the HD version of CCwGTV should be able to deal with the output from a HDHomeRun?

SirHumphreyAppleby
2303 posts

Uber Geek


  #3101728 9-Jul-2023 17:58
Have you considered frame rate as a possible factor?

 

NZ TV is going to be 25fps, but Android devices were (at least in the past), fixed at 60Hz.

 

The 'output' from the HDHomeRun is just a MPEG transport stream that the player must decode and display. If you have a media player that can stream directly from the HDHomeRun via HTTP, you could try that and see if it looks any better.

 
 
 
 

allan

1845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3101773 9-Jul-2023 23:08
SirHumphreyAppleby:

Have you considered frame rate as a possible factor?


NZ TV is going to be 25fps, but Android devices were (at least in the past), fixed at 60Hz.


The 'output' from the HDHomeRun is just a MPEG transport stream that the player must decode and display. If you have a media player that can stream directly from the HDHomeRun via HTTP, you could try that and see if it looks any better.



I guess I didn't make it clear that the HDHomeRun Android TV app works fine on the MiBox3 I subsequently tested with. The HDHomerun app on my Android phone and its predecessor also works fine. It's only the HDHomeRun app on the Chromecast with Google TV that is having an issue.

