I recently purchased a Chromecast with Google TV HD to replace a SmartVu SV10 dongle which had died. However, the performance of the HDHomeRun app (using a Connect - HDHR4-2DT(AU)) on the CCwGTV is terrible, with lots of jerky pictures. When initially selecting a channel in HDHomeRun, it starts off okay but within a couple of seconds it deteriorates - this is across all channels. No other apps on the CCwGTV appear to be affected and I've confirmed via Stats for Nerds that a 1080 Youtube video plays without any dropped frames.

I grabbed a MiBox 3 from elsewhere and tried the HDHomeRun app on that. No issues whatsoever. Surely the HD version of CCwGTV should be able to deal with the output from a HDHomeRun?