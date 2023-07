Kia ora, I am looking for more information of the Panasonic lx900, because Panasonic is not sold in the USA reviews are almost non existent. Consumer.org rates it quite highly, but it rates every Panasonic tv highly which raised suspicion, is there anyone out there that has one and can provide feedback? I currently have a sony x85k that I want to put in the gaming room, is this TV going to be a good replacement? Or even better? Thanks!