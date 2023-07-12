Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Veon 75inch Smart TV set-up issue VNG22F5522
BosoGx71

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306324 12-Jul-2023 21:29
Howsit going people!

First post here, needing a bit of help.

I have just purchased a Veon 75inch Smart TV m9del number vng22f5522. I'm having an issue with initial setup.

I have followed all the initial setup wizard prompts, connected to WiFi, logged into my gmail/Google play account and now seem to be stuck in a set up loop.

I end up back at this screen, I think it's prompting me to sync my remote? When I push the Google assistant button it depicts, I get a whole lot of nada apart from a light on the remote to indicate a button press.

When I select to skip at this screen the whole install loop starts again. Am I missing something? I can connect my phone to my remote and tv via Bluetooth and I have had a successful pairing between the TV and the remote.

I cannot access settings menu, input selection or anything else. The button press registers on the remote, but nothing on the TV. I can use the chrome cast type function on my phone to stream tvnz etc to my TV.

This is doing my head in.


This is the beginning and "end" of the set up loop.

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/19c9d95ae92f99b9f0b38283fbc208dd.jpg

Stu

Stu
Hammered
7251 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103465 12-Jul-2023 21:41
Greetings, and welcome to Geekzone. I don't have the TV and haven't hunted for a manual, but are you pressing the button, or holding the button down? It may be that you need to hold the button down for a few seconds to complete the task.




BosoGx71

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3103470 12-Jul-2023 21:54
Hi Hammered,

I have tried both, short press and long press. Also tried searching high and low for another form of manual/troubleshooting guide on this model and really can't find anything of any assistance. And of course there is no customer support apart from the Warehouse support number listed.

Bit stumped to be honest. Starting to think it may be a firmware issue.

I'm guessing it's because I'm still in setup mode, but as mentioned before I cannot use any functions on the TV apart from casting. My Playstation won't even force an input change.

gzt

gzt
14698 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3103473 12-Jul-2023 22:01
I bought a large Veon a few years back. I'd had a few of the smaller ones and I was happy for the price. The large one i count as my worst tech purchase ever. Albatross level. I was too busy to take it back and swap it for something else. That part was my second mistake. Anyway back to the topic..



gzt

gzt
14698 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3103474 12-Jul-2023 22:02
Your screenshot looks like some kind of Bluetooth sync

BosoGx71

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3103475 12-Jul-2023 22:04
Yeah, I've had a 58inch Veon for the past 4+ years and it's never given me am issue. So figured the newer/bigger stuff can't be too dissimilar.

I really cbf returning it. It's already mounted on the wall 🤦‍♂️

gzt

gzt
14698 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#3103476 12-Jul-2023 22:07
I know the feeling. But yeah if you were happy with the 58 should be all good. I suspect I needed something with better fov for the wall position I have among other things..

gzt

gzt
14698 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3103479 12-Jul-2023 22:13
The generic instructions online seem to agree on holding down that assistant button until the light comes on. Then press the home button. Good luck ☘️

If that doesn't work I'd try restarting the tv after the pair. It might start out in a better place.. or not..



BosoGx71

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3103480 12-Jul-2023 22:14
gzt: Your screenshot looks like some kind of Bluetooth sync



Yeah, I'm fairly certain it is. I can connect both the remote and the tv to my Android via Bluetooth. But I don't think the TV and remote are handshaking correctly.

I've tried battery removal, unplugging the TV and also have all my other Bluetooth devices either turned off or disabled.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
7251 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103481 12-Jul-2023 22:15
And if all else fails, perhaps unplug it from the wall overnight and have another crack at it tomorrow.




gzt

gzt
14698 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3103484 12-Jul-2023 22:23
On the unlikely list you can try holding the remote around the back of the TV to sync. Dongles can be fussy like that. Might apply to a TV on a bad day.

BosoGx71

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3103488 12-Jul-2023 22:36
gzt: On the unlikely list you can try holding the remote around the back of the TV to sync. Dongles can be fussy like that. Might apply to a TV on a bad day.


I have actually just got it to sync, by holding home and back buttons to enter pairing mode.

I have then gone back through the set up again, only to be returned to that same page after "completing" set up.

I'm also still getting no response from the tv when trying to use input select or anything else. Volume control and power work though, and also the Netflix button works but only displays a prompt on the screen "Please finish setup to Launch Netflix" all of which I was getting before re pairing the remote BTW.

I'm really leaning towards a possible firmware bug 🤷‍♂️

BosoGx71

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3103490 12-Jul-2023 22:39
Stu: And if all else fails, perhaps unplug it from the wall overnight and have another crack at it tomorrow.


I'm honestly going with this option for the tonight. And tomorrow I'll see how "supportive" the customer support line is.

I'll report back when I know something.

