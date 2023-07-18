Hi All

Running yamaha RX-A1080 and XDA-QS5400 which on the weekend when I selected one of my radio stations to play/stream, I was getting "access error" on the MusicCast app on the iPhone.

These two stations GeorgeFM & TheEdge I tried gave the same behaviour, yet when I tried Hauraki, this streamed successfully. I do need to try a few more stations, but it would seem those with Media Works as parent company would fall in to the "does not work" bucket.

Any ideas? Does this need a support ticket with Yamaha?

Thanks in advance.