Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Good wireless networked speakers...without mains power!
#306695 14-Aug-2023 17:02
Hi

 

 

 

I have a new Denon amp (AVC-3200X) that I'm using to drive 5 B&W wired speakers as part of a home entertainment setup. For occasions when I'm using the wired speakers to play just music,  I'd like to expand the system to permit me to mirror the audio output of the amp, to some wireless speakers which are located in another nearby room. Connecting the new speakers via cable isn't an option. 

 

 

 

Ideally I'm after 2 small speakers that can do the above that do not need mains power to function. I've looked at the Denon Home 150 speakers which appear to do the job (as well as allow me to stream direct to the speakers from another source, such as a phone) however the downside is they require mains power - which is somewhat problematic given the intended locations (sometimes indoors, sometimes outdoors) of the 2 wireless speakers. 

 

 

 

Does anyone know of a clever solution to the above? Or is expecting good audio quality, network conectivity, direct streaming with a battery powered speaker a pipe dream?

 

 

 

Matthew

  #3115804 14-Aug-2023 18:22
Any of the many bluetooth battery speakers you can get then use a bluetooth audio transmitter to send to them.

 
 
 
 

  #3115808 14-Aug-2023 18:33
I bought a UE Hyperboom the other week, and have dug out an unused Chromecast Audio - it gets power from the USB socket and feeds in audio via the 3.5mm aux input. Comes with lots of benefits such as allowing us to sync its music with any other device in the house, better sound quality, anyone can control it... Not sure if there are equivalents to the CC Audio, but I do recall someone here on GZ adapted a CC video to act as an audio only device.

 

 

 

