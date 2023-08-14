Hi

I have a new Denon amp (AVC-3200X) that I'm using to drive 5 B&W wired speakers as part of a home entertainment setup. For occasions when I'm using the wired speakers to play just music, I'd like to expand the system to permit me to mirror the audio output of the amp, to some wireless speakers which are located in another nearby room. Connecting the new speakers via cable isn't an option.

Ideally I'm after 2 small speakers that can do the above that do not need mains power to function. I've looked at the Denon Home 150 speakers which appear to do the job (as well as allow me to stream direct to the speakers from another source, such as a phone) however the downside is they require mains power - which is somewhat problematic given the intended locations (sometimes indoors, sometimes outdoors) of the 2 wireless speakers.

Does anyone know of a clever solution to the above? Or is expecting good audio quality, network conectivity, direct streaming with a battery powered speaker a pipe dream?

Matthew