Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Wired in-ear buds for connecting to amp\receiver?
geekIT

1868 posts

Uber Geek


#306773 20-Aug-2023 16:55
Send private message

For several years I've been using over-ear Sony 7506 headphones to listen to TV audio but I'm starting to find them a little irritating. There's nothing wrong with them - it's my aging skin that's the problem, getting hot and itchy under the enveloping ear covers.

 

So I thought I'd try some wired in-ear buds. But not top-line - I notice one can spend $1500 oon these gizmos!

 

Anyone able to recommend a reasonably priced (ie, cheap) option. I know I won't get the hifi quality of the Sony cans but that's something I'll have to put up with.

 

Thanks for reading. 

 

EDIT: The buds will need to have a 3.5mm connector, not USB.




Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump and all MAGA Republicans

Create new topic
RunningMan
7681 posts

Uber Geek


  #3118289 20-Aug-2023 17:18
Send private message quote this post

I always found the Apple ones pretty good for the price. Better sound quality than the cheap junk, reasonably durable and a comfortable shape.

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/product/MNHF2FE/A/earpods-with-35mm-headphone-plug 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 