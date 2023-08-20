For several years I've been using over-ear Sony 7506 headphones to listen to TV audio but I'm starting to find them a little irritating. There's nothing wrong with them - it's my aging skin that's the problem, getting hot and itchy under the enveloping ear covers.

So I thought I'd try some wired in-ear buds. But not top-line - I notice one can spend $1500 oon these gizmos!

Anyone able to recommend a reasonably priced (ie, cheap) option. I know I won't get the hifi quality of the Sony cans but that's something I'll have to put up with.

Thanks for reading.

EDIT: The buds will need to have a 3.5mm connector, not USB.