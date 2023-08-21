Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)SPDIF Bluetooth adapter
Kookoo

706 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#306787 21-Aug-2023 13:57
Send private message quote this post

My Sony Google TV has been giving me really hard time with Bluetooth devices. It's hard to describe, but let's just say that connecting a paired device requires for Bluetooth on the TV to be switched off, the audio device to be power cycled, the Bluetooth to be switched back on, and praying for it to work.

 

I'm thinking to maybe solve this by switching to a SPDIF Bluetooth adapter

 

This one supposedly can by paired with 2 bluetooth headsets, allowing me to sidestep  the mess that is Sony's bluetooth stack.

 

Has anyone used such an adapter before, and are there any glaring issues with my plan?




Hello, Ground!

Create new topic
Sideface
8250 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118665 21-Aug-2023 16:07
Send private message quote this post

Bluetooth adapter dongles for TV audio are a minefield:

 

  • many of them have long latency, totally unacceptable when watching TV/video
  • some transmit only, some transmit and receive
  • some have terrible sound quality &/or short range.

I have made several expensive mistakes, before finding these two:

 

both work well - low latency, good sound quality and range:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HSASEN700248/Sennheiser-BTD-600-Bluetooth-52-USB-Audio-Dongle-w

 

Sennheiser BTD 600 Bluetooth 5.2 USB Audio Dongle  $45 on special - transmits and receives audio   <<<   RECOMMENDED

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=Sennheiser+BT-T100+Dual+Bluetooth+Transmitter&search_type=

 

Sennheiser BT-T100 Dual Bluetooth Transmitter    $99    transmits audio




Sideface

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
Kookoo

706 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3118697 21-Aug-2023 16:55
Send private message quote this post

Sideface:

 

Bluetooth adapter dongles for TV audio are a minefield:

 

  • many of them have long latency, totally unacceptable when watching TV/video
  • some transmit only, some transmit and receive
  • some have terrible sound quality &/or short range.

I have made several expensive mistakes, before finding these two:

 

both work well - low latency, good sound quality and range:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HSASEN700248/Sennheiser-BTD-600-Bluetooth-52-USB-Audio-Dongle-w

 

Sennheiser BTD 600 Bluetooth 5.2 USB Audio Dongle  $45 on special - transmits and receives audio   <<<   RECOMMENDED

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=Sennheiser+BT-T100+Dual+Bluetooth+Transmitter&search_type=

 

Sennheiser BT-T100 Dual Bluetooth Transmitter    $99    transmits audio

 

 

Thank you very much! How did you get the BTD-600 to work with a TV? Can Android TV output audio over USB?




Hello, Ground!

Sideface
8250 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118730 21-Aug-2023 18:02
Send private message quote this post

 

Kookoo:  Can Android TV output audio over USB?

 

 

Sorry, I don't have an Android TV, so I can't comment. (I have an old Samsung TV with no Bluetooth at all).

 

The more expensive BT T100 uses USB for power only, and either an analog cable or an optical cable (both supplied) as a sound input. It should work with any TV with an audio output.




Sideface

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 