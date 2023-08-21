My Sony Google TV has been giving me really hard time with Bluetooth devices. It's hard to describe, but let's just say that connecting a paired device requires for Bluetooth on the TV to be switched off, the audio device to be power cycled, the Bluetooth to be switched back on, and praying for it to work.

I'm thinking to maybe solve this by switching to a SPDIF Bluetooth adapter

This one supposedly can by paired with 2 bluetooth headsets, allowing me to sidestep the mess that is Sony's bluetooth stack.

Has anyone used such an adapter before, and are there any glaring issues with my plan?