Best software for ripping CD to FLAC
dafman

#306877 30-Aug-2023 10:15
In the past I ripped all my CDs to MP3, but am now looking to repeat the process and rip to FLAC.

 

What is the most efficent software for ripping CDs to FLAC, including bring album art across?

 

As always, thanks in advance.

elpenguino
  #3121805 30-Aug-2023 10:17
Try Exact Audio Copy - it's free to use and supports any encoder you like.

 

Also supports album art.

 

May not be 'efficient' but it is 'exact'.




Behodar
  #3121810 30-Aug-2023 10:44
Note that last time I used EAC I had to manually enable "run as administrator" otherwise it would claim that there was no CD drive.

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
  #3121811 30-Aug-2023 10:46
Behodar:

 

Note that last time I used EAC I had to manually enable "run as administrator" otherwise it would claim that there was no CD drive.

 

 

Interesting... wonder if that's why I couldn't burn some CDs on my new system recently... will give that a go and see what happens :D

 

 




Behodar
  #3121813 30-Aug-2023 10:51
It took me a while to figure out why I had to reinstall/repair it all the time, until I twigged that the installer was running as admin (via UAC prompt) and that those credentials were being passed onto EAC for its initial launch.

cddt
  #3121819 30-Aug-2023 11:08
My go-to for audio CDs is abcde : A Better CD Encoder. 

 

 

 

https://linux.die.net/man/1/abcde 

outdoorsnz
  #3121877 30-Aug-2023 13:18
2nd for abcde. It did a very good job converting my CD's to flac.

 

For GUI. I found Asunder CD ripper very good.

 

And if you have time. MusicBrainz Picard if you want to sort / clean up your music library.

Shindig
  #3121887 30-Aug-2023 14:09
EAC was my go to in the 90s




rhy7s
  #3121922 30-Aug-2023 15:13
Seconding EAC or CUETools

richms
  #3121938 30-Aug-2023 15:52
I used to use EAC and then fix the tags up in foobar2000 since there's so much braindead crap in them from the tag databases




Behodar
  #3121945 30-Aug-2023 16:01
richms: I used to use EAC and then fix the tags up in foobar2000 since there's so much braindead crap in them from the tag databases

 

I was once trying to troubleshoot an issue with some playback software and ended up posting a screenshot somewhere. Someone told me that something was seriously wrong because the whole view didn't look right (this was totally unrelated to the actual issue I was having). After some back and forth, it turned out that it looked "wrong" because I'd had the gall to put the artist's name in the Artist tag.

