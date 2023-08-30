In the past I ripped all my CDs to MP3, but am now looking to repeat the process and rip to FLAC.
What is the most efficent software for ripping CDs to FLAC, including bring album art across?
As always, thanks in advance.
Try Exact Audio Copy - it's free to use and supports any encoder you like.
Also supports album art.
May not be 'efficient' but it is 'exact'.
Note that last time I used EAC I had to manually enable "run as administrator" otherwise it would claim that there was no CD drive.
Behodar:
Note that last time I used EAC I had to manually enable "run as administrator" otherwise it would claim that there was no CD drive.
Interesting... wonder if that's why I couldn't burn some CDs on my new system recently... will give that a go and see what happens :D
It took me a while to figure out why I had to reinstall/repair it all the time, until I twigged that the installer was running as admin (via UAC prompt) and that those credentials were being passed onto EAC for its initial launch.
My go-to for audio CDs is abcde : A Better CD Encoder.
2nd for abcde. It did a very good job converting my CD's to flac.
For GUI. I found Asunder CD ripper very good.
And if you have time. MusicBrainz Picard if you want to sort / clean up your music library.
EAC was my go to in the 90s
richms: I used to use EAC and then fix the tags up in foobar2000 since there's so much braindead crap in them from the tag databases
I was once trying to troubleshoot an issue with some playback software and ended up posting a screenshot somewhere. Someone told me that something was seriously wrong because the whole view didn't look right (this was totally unrelated to the actual issue I was having). After some back and forth, it turned out that it looked "wrong" because I'd had the gall to put the artist's name in the Artist tag.