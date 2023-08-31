I use some old gear for digitising tapes and other projects. The other day I started having problems with the HDMI connection between the Panasonic DVR and Samsung TV. I have never had any issues with any HDMI connections until this and this one has also always worked perfectly until now.

The problem is that the TV frequently fails to recognise the DVR as a signal source. So far I can always get it to work by unplugging and replugging several times but I don’t know why this has started happening.

This is just a standard basic HDMI connection, I think 1.3. I’m not sure but any HDMI cable can handle it. I have several and I tried different ones but the problem remains the same. The TV is several years old and has two HDMI inputs. I have tried both several times but this doesn’t seem to make any difference. I get the same issue.

Apart from the DVR I also have an Android box and that seems to work perfectly with both inputs. As a test I also connected a different TV to the DVR and that also works flawlessly. The problem only seems to occur with the Panasonic DVR in combination with the Samsung TV. This makes me wonder if there can be some kind of handshaking issue going on. It doesn’t seem to behave like a simple bad connection but I am not familiar with the finer details of HDMI technology.

Can anyone tell me more about this? I would like to find a solution if I can. I realise I can upgrade the gear but I would like to know why this arrangement has suddenly started having problems after working well for so long. I call upon the genius of Geekzone.