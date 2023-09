Looking for a NAS for Media & Photos storage. Planning to use it as a Plex Media server. Friends might stream from it as well.

Hardware transcoding is preferred. Should be able to use a mix of different HDDs couple of 4TBs & 8TBs.

Trying to decide between Asustor AS6508T Vs Synology 1821+. Any suggestions/recommendations/gotchas.

TIA.