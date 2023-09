Hi. My 11 year old 42" LG TV is starting to play up so I figure it's time for a replacement. The TV will be installed in a small apartment and won't get much use, so I want to spend less than $1200. I have narrowed it down to these options:

Which of these is best value for money? Does the quality of the QNED justify the price premium?

I am not a tech person so don't care about 'smart' features. I will just be plugging in my Apple TV and Bose soundbar.

Any advice appreciated.