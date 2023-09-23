Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)EOI - Samsung 65" Frame - incorrectly cleaned
timbosan

2024 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#307146 23-Sep-2023 13:50
I have a current model 65" Samsung Frame TV, and have nice white bezels on it (optional extra), it's a beautiful set!  However, it was cleaned with water and someone else cleaned with something else (glass cleaner I think), and it has caused some marks on the screen; these are ONLY visible when the set if off.  When on or in Art mode, you cannot see anything.  But its annoying and the WAF is now low.

Set was brought this year direct from Samsung.

I am seeing if anyone would be interested in the set so I can replace it and maybe upgrade to a 75" ;-)  Photos below are my best attempt at showing the screen, but obviously it not 100% the same as IRL.

 1 | 2
gehenna
7849 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131004 23-Sep-2023 13:53
Is this the 2022+ matte version?

 
 
 
 

maxeon
1207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131007 23-Sep-2023 13:55
The new Matt screen on these are having multiple complaints about the same. Have you tried contacting Samsung? Is it under warranty?

networkn
Networkn
29824 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131009 23-Sep-2023 14:03
I'd certainly be contacting Samsung about it. 



timbosan

2024 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3131019 23-Sep-2023 15:07
HI, I haven't contacted Samsung as I thought it wouldn't be a warranty issue, and didn't realise it is a common issue.  I will certainly contact them and see what they say.

In the meantime people who are have PM-ed me, I will respond 

timbosan

2024 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3131020 23-Sep-2023 15:09
gehenna: Is this the 2022+ matte version?


Hi, yes its the LS03B model.  

gehenna
7849 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131152 24-Sep-2023 00:16
I would hazard whatever protective coating they use on the matte screen is rubbing off. If it's anything like the oleophobic coating on phones it should all come off cleanly with some isopropyl alcohol.

cshaun
348 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3131565 24-Sep-2023 23:19
You're only supposed to use a damp cloth (on any screen). Look into it, but my guess is alcohol to complete remove the to coating and will it will probably look fine. My assumption would be, not covered under warranty.



timbosan

2024 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3131588 25-Sep-2023 08:09
cshaun: You're only supposed to use a damp cloth (on any screen). Look into it, but my guess is alcohol to complete remove the to coating and will it will probably look fine. My assumption would be, not covered under warranty.


I thought so too, but its confusing as when I looked up the instructions for this screen online, it says NOT to use a damp cloth, especially noting no water.  



However another Samsung site says you CAN use a damp cloth.  Note the Magic Easer comment is reflected on feedback I have read as being the best / only way to remove marks, so that's my next try.

gehenna
7849 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131590 25-Sep-2023 08:15
Maybe they say that because of the matte coating too, but certainly most TVs I've had in the past 20 years are best cleaned with a semi-dry / semi-moist microfibre cloth.

robjg63
3798 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3131595 25-Sep-2023 08:45
Those magic erasers can be a bit abrasive in my experience - but if they suggest it, then I guess they know what they are talking about.

 

I understand the caution about other cleaning liquids, but it seems really dumb to tell people not to use water though. In my experience, the only safe thing is a clean slightly dampened microfibre cloth. Normally takes off pretty much anything and you do sometimes need a little moisture to move some dirt.

 

 

 

Good luck - I feel for you.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

dazzanz
165 posts

Master Geek


  #3131603 25-Sep-2023 09:16
Can you show it with art mode on from similar angles?

cshaun
348 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3131616 25-Sep-2023 10:10
OK the water thing is interesting. Never seen that mentioned for any screen before. Just maybe it's a wet cloth vs damp cloth thing - some people don't seem to understand the difference. Water and electronics don't mix. Maybe there's a special concern a cleaner would think it's not electronics, i.e. an actual picture frame or something?

Only issue with a damp cloth would be if the surface coating is water soluble...? Which is surely not the case. Humidity in the air would probably be an issue.

One usually needs a damp cloth to get any fly poop off. Maybe someone coughed, sneezes etc nearby, skin oils, and dirt from little hands that touch things.

In my opinion, a dry microfiber cloth is best (usually dust), and a damp microfiber cloth if there are any marks a dry one can't remove. This has never failed me so far.

The coating is usually anti glare, though might want to confirm for your screen specifically. But I'd just remove all of it, if the mark is bothering you. You'll get a bit more glare for daytime viewing or with bright lights. Though if you can't see it when on, technically better to have most of the screen anti glare is watching in a bright room.

But I concur, a 75" or 85" solves all your problems.

timbosan

2024 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3131627 25-Sep-2023 10:58
cshaun: OK the water thing is interesting. Never seen that mentioned for any screen before. Just maybe it's a wet cloth vs damp cloth thing - some people don't seem to understand the difference. Water and electronics don't mix. Maybe there's a special concern a cleaner would think it's not electronics, i.e. an actual picture frame or something?

Only issue with a damp cloth would be if the surface coating is water soluble...? Which is surely not the case. Humidity in the air would probably be an issue.

One usually needs a damp cloth to get any fly poop off. Maybe someone coughed, sneezes etc nearby, skin oils, and dirt from little hands that touch things.

In my opinion, a dry microfiber cloth is best (usually dust), and a damp microfiber cloth if there are any marks a dry one can't remove. This has never failed me so far.

The coating is usually anti glare, though might want to confirm for your screen specifically. But I'd just remove all of it, if the mark is bothering you. You'll get a bit more glare for daytime viewing or with bright lights. Though if you can't see it when on, technically better to have most of the screen anti glare is watching in a bright room.

But I concur, a 75" or 85" solves all your problems.


First, I love the final line in your reply :-)

For the 2023 (L03B) series The Frame, it's a matt display, and they seem to be very delicate (from experience and reading online).  I have a screen cleaning kit (microfiber cloth and some spray) that I have tried, and neither the cloth on its own, or with the spray, removes any marks

cshaun
348 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3131892 26-Sep-2023 00:49
Yeah they don't make em like they used to. Plasmas had solid glass. Still have coatings on them, but there were far fewer cracked/damaged screens after an accidental knock or getting hit by something tossed across the room.

What's in the spray? Distilled water?

 

I assume you're talking about dirt, not the mark left from cleaning. Which you obviously can't clean as it's a coating that's been removed.

Jaxson
7663 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3131938 26-Sep-2023 09:03
Insurance claim option too.

I managed to get one passed years back after using quality glass cleaner on a plasma, which started to eat into the coatings.

As others have said I would google the heck out of this to see if it’s a common problem.
Ideally you’ll find Samsung somewhere have approved a replacement etc and you can jump on the bandwagon.

