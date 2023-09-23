

OK the water thing is interesting. Never seen that mentioned for any screen before. Just maybe it's a wet cloth vs damp cloth thing - some people don't seem to understand the difference. Water and electronics don't mix. Maybe there's a special concern a cleaner would think it's not electronics, i.e. an actual picture frame or something?



Only issue with a damp cloth would be if the surface coating is water soluble...? Which is surely not the case. Humidity in the air would probably be an issue.



One usually needs a damp cloth to get any fly poop off. Maybe someone coughed, sneezes etc nearby, skin oils, and dirt from little hands that touch things.



In my opinion, a dry microfiber cloth is best (usually dust), and a damp microfiber cloth if there are any marks a dry one can't remove. This has never failed me so far.



The coating is usually anti glare, though might want to confirm for your screen specifically. But I'd just remove all of it, if the mark is bothering you. You'll get a bit more glare for daytime viewing or with bright lights. Though if you can't see it when on, technically better to have most of the screen anti glare is watching in a bright room.



But I concur, a 75" or 85" solves all your problems.