Hi all

I need to buy an HDMI splitter to connect to an older Sky box. This will allow Sky's HDMI signal to be distributed to either a Samsung 55" Frame, or a brand new Samsung 75" Frame -which is connected via a 5m HDMI cable. The setup works well as is (without a splitter) but it's a PITA having to swap the HDMI cables around. I'm pretty sure a powered HDMI splitter is the way to go - but any advice on the technical requirements of this splitter, given the TVs it'll drive? The splitter will be buried under a couch - so hopefully I don't need to access the splitter in order to switch between the 2 outputs?!



I've looked at these two on PB Tech - assume the more expensive is better?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HUBSTT4308297/StarTech-ST122HD202-HDMI-Splitter---2-Port---4K-60



https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/KVMLNK1096/LENKENG-LKV312HDR-V20-1-In-2-out-HDMI-Splitter-wit



