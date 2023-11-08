ChristineNZL

We have a 50 inch LG Super UHD 4K television. It’s 6 years old and had been a great TV until several months ago. The picture is still great, but it won’t stay connected to the internet via wifi or Ethernet. We’re also having issues with the HDMI connections. Googled TV lifespans and 6 years seems in the middle. I was surprised to read this. I must be rather old school…remembering the Philips K9 that lasted forever.
So my question is, does it matter what brand you buy when it comes to lifespan? Is 6 years all I can reasonably expect?
I’d also love some advice on what to replace it with. We can’t really go any bigger than a 55 inch. I was stubbornly refusing to look at LGs as I’m so annoyed with our current TV, but maybe I need to move on from that. We don’t use the TV for gaming, we have a good sound bar and I was happy with the UHD picture, so we probably don’t need top of the line. I just want a good picture and a bit of longevity.
Thanks.