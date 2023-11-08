Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)TV Life Spans
ChristineNZL

225 posts

Master Geek


#310644 8-Nov-2023 17:23
Send private message

We have a 50 inch LG Super UHD 4K television. It’s 6 years old and had been a great TV until several months ago. The picture is still great, but it won’t stay connected to the internet via wifi or Ethernet. We’re also having issues with the HDMI connections. Googled TV lifespans and 6 years seems in the middle. I was surprised to read this. I must be rather old school…remembering the Philips K9 that lasted forever.

So my question is, does it matter what brand you buy when it comes to lifespan? Is 6 years all I can reasonably expect?

I’d also love some advice on what to replace it with. We can’t really go any bigger than a 55 inch. I was stubbornly refusing to look at LGs as I’m so annoyed with our current TV, but maybe I need to move on from that. We don’t use the TV for gaming, we have a good sound bar and I was happy with the UHD picture, so we probably don’t need top of the line. I just want a good picture and a bit of longevity.

Thanks.

drseuss25
71 posts

Master Geek


  #3157350 8-Nov-2023 17:43
Send private message

In general, as with most consumer electronics, it can be a bit hit or miss. As you have alluded to the picture hasn't had any problem but sounds like some component on one of the circuit boards has had an issue. Potentially software or hardware related.
6 years isn't a long time but it is if you consider a single piece failure that could have gone at any time causing these issues.
You can probably get these fixed relatively easily for a couple of hundred dollars if you so wished.

In terms of preferential brands its always a tough one as by going with certain "Brands" you are only slightly reduces your odds of an issue, not removing them. Any device at anytime could have the issues you have had above, on the off chance, so generally i would tell people that "Brand loyalty" only goes so far. 
Brand loyalty over many products over much period of time is significant, but one offs for product that typically last a long time can generally be excluded from concern.

 

 

 

LG is a good brand, as with Samsung, Sony, Panasonic etc etc. The likelihood of issues with any of those is relatively the same (especially given many of the electronics are produced by elements of the same people etc)

 

As long as its a locally supported brand and reputable you should be fine in most cases, Consumer Guarantees is also there to support you if you need a little help.

 
 
 
 

mattwnz
19342 posts

Uber Geek


  #3157351 8-Nov-2023 17:56
Send private message

The smart features in a smart tv are likely to eventually fail overtime due to software upgrades and built in obsolesce of the hardware being able to support newer software. Just buy a google tv chromecast, or fire tv, and plug it in, and  you will get that functionary back again. 

ChristineNZL

225 posts

Master Geek


  #3157352 8-Nov-2023 18:00
Send private message

We’ve bought a Chromecast and that helped for a while, but now we’re having issues switching from Live TV to the HDMI port that it’s attached to. I’d switch the HDMI port, but most of them have connection issues.

