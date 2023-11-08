ChristineNZL

In general, as with most consumer electronics, it can be a bit hit or miss. As you have alluded to the picture hasn't had any problem but sounds like some component on one of the circuit boards has had an issue. Potentially software or hardware related.

6 years isn't a long time but it is if you consider a single piece failure that could have gone at any time causing these issues.

You can probably get these fixed relatively easily for a couple of hundred dollars if you so wished.



In terms of preferential brands its always a tough one as by going with certain "Brands" you are only slightly reduces your odds of an issue, not removing them. Any device at anytime could have the issues you have had above, on the off chance, so generally i would tell people that "Brand loyalty" only goes so far.

Brand loyalty over many products over much period of time is significant, but one offs for product that typically last a long time can generally be excluded from concern.

LG is a good brand, as with Samsung, Sony, Panasonic etc etc. The likelihood of issues with any of those is relatively the same (especially given many of the electronics are produced by elements of the same people etc)

As long as its a locally supported brand and reputable you should be fine in most cases, Consumer Guarantees is also there to support you if you need a little help.