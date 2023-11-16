Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Sound bar, which model is superior of these two?
David321

475 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310719 16-Nov-2023 09:26
Im looking at Panasonic sound bars, I was keen on the SC-HTB490, but I have just seen the SC-HTB688 at the same store $10 cheaper than the SC-HTB490.

 

Comparing the two models specs I would assume the 688 is better and newer than the 490, but the fact that it is actually cheaper makes me second guess myself, I have been unable to find online which model is actually newer and better, all I can do is compare the specs of each, but in doing so I feel I may overlook something.

 

I would be keen to get the potentially better model especially considering its cheaper, but perhaps for reasons unknown to me the 490 is actually superior to the 688?




_David_

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3160085 16-Nov-2023 10:12
One aspect of Pricespy that used to be really useful was it included the release date on its listings, but it doesn't seem to do that (at least in the case of these two soundbars). But even just looking at the price history of both products shows the HTB688 has apparently been around since at least July 2017, while the HTB490 since Sept 2021.

 

https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=4292131#statistics

 

https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=5795437#statistics

 

Edit: PriceMe listings include an added-to-site date, ie:

 

https://www.priceme.co.nz/Panasonic-SC-HTB688/p-903590113.aspx#product-details

 

https://www.priceme.co.nz/Panasonic-SC-HTB490/p-911101399.aspx#product-details

 

 

 

Reviews of products will also often mention release date, or have a date of the review. Or articles like this:

 

https://www.flatpanelshd.com/news.php?subaction=showfull&id=1487743199

 

https://www.whathifi.com/news/panasonic-announces-sonos-beam-rivalling-sc-htb490-slim-soundbar

 

... which confirm those release years so there's quite a difference in age, which doesn't necessarily directly relate to quality but will typically have (often major) relation to features.

 

Any particular reason you're looking at these two, and at Panasonic? I assume it's for assurance of compatibility with a Panasonic TV?

 

 

 
 
 
 

JPNZ
1515 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160088 16-Nov-2023 10:29
Heres the comparison from the Panasonic site..

 

 

 

https://www.panasonic.com/nz/consumer/compare.html?Category+Path=%2Fnz%2Fconsumer%2Ftelevision-audio%2Faudio%2Fsoundbars&Product+Path%5B0%5D=%2Fsc-htb688.html&Product+Path%5B1%5D=%2Fsc-htb490.html&Product+Path%5B2%5D=&Product+Path%5B3%5D=

 

 

 

688 is 3.1 whilst the 490 is 2.1, 688 is 300w and the 490 is 240w thats about all I can see

 

 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+

David321

475 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160095 16-Nov-2023 10:39
jonathan18:

 

 

 

Any particular reason you're looking at these two, and at Panasonic? I assume it's for assurance of compatibility with a Panasonic TV?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bang on! My parents have a 2012 model TV (Panasonic), they would like a sound bar added to it, im torn weather to go with the newer model but less power, or the older model that has more power, when comparing the specs they look very very similar. Perhaps the older model would more likely work in terms of compatibility? although 2012 is far away from either sound bars release date. I am thinking the older one would have better sound due to higher watts, which is all my parents would want as they would not use features as much. But then again perhaps the newer one sounds better even though it has less power?

 

Hard decision for sure




_David_



Kim587
128 posts

Master Geek


  #3160103 16-Nov-2023 11:19
I wouldn't worry too much about the power rating, 240w is still heaps, to be honest even a 20w speaker can still make enough noise to blow your windows out (figuratively speaking lol). 

 

In theory the 688 might sound a bit cleaner because it is 3.1 which I assume means it has a built-in centre speaker. That should mean that voice audio comes out of that speaker and the two to the side can look after the rest of the sound effects. The other model doesn't have that option - which isn't terminal, it should still sound perfectly fine but might be a slight downgrade. 

Stu1
1715 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3160126 16-Nov-2023 12:47
Does it have to be pano? I have an old Panosonic 42 inch connected to a JBL from the warehouse for the kids room, sounds great and never had any problems

jonb
1769 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3160271 16-Nov-2023 20:24
I've got the 688 and it is great, night and day difference to the Panasonic TV speakers (which are already fairly good)for movies and quality TV shows. Will be cheaper as is the model is getting on a bit now, newer model have better e-arc syst or whatever.
Watching moon knight on Disney+ with it was a revelation.

For some things like YouTube turn it back to TV speakers as it dominates when shows aren't tuned for good sound.

Would get a 3.1 system over a 2.1 system for equivalent price

