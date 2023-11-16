Im looking at Panasonic sound bars, I was keen on the SC-HTB490, but I have just seen the SC-HTB688 at the same store $10 cheaper than the SC-HTB490.

Comparing the two models specs I would assume the 688 is better and newer than the 490, but the fact that it is actually cheaper makes me second guess myself, I have been unable to find online which model is actually newer and better, all I can do is compare the specs of each, but in doing so I feel I may overlook something.

I would be keen to get the potentially better model especially considering its cheaper, but perhaps for reasons unknown to me the 490 is actually superior to the 688?