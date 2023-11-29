Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Audionoob

#310909 29-Nov-2023 20:47
Yamaha rx-v463 not powering on

I know it's a old unit but I have a yamaha rx-v463 av receiver, after being left unplugged for a month , I tried turning it on but have no signs of life .
No screen no relay click when power button is pushed, won't start in protect mode.

Have checked fuse inside that's fine but I'm only getting 5v before and after fuse before it goes to transformer surely that's not enough?

Have read a few things online about other models have a dogey c405 capacitor on the standby board , but from what I can see this model doesn't have one . It has a c4051 on the schematic but I'm unsure if that's related

I'm armed with a soldiering iron and a multimeter
If anyone can point me In a direction of where to go from here please it would be much appreciated

Radiotron
  #3168991 6-Dec-2023 20:00
The service manual is easy to find, go to p98 Video3 board.

 

Good idea to start with the standby rail. Look for about 11 volts between pin and 4 of W3401 connector. Basic troubleshooting stuff if it isn't.

 

Assuming that is OK: 

 

 You'll also find an AC_DET line going off elsewhere, follow that. 

 

It turns up on p94 Operation2 board. Feeds into a little circuit that forms a startup reset pulse to system micro. 

 

C7000 and C7017 may be suspect given the symptom you describe. If the micro doesn't get a clean reset at power on it will play dead, based on my experience with similar AVRs. 

 

Can't say much more than that sorry, servicing consumer gear is left behind in a past life, and I didn't meet this model personally, I'm firing ideas from what you said and a read of the schematic. Good luck!

 

 

