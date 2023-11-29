The service manual is easy to find, go to p98 Video3 board.

Good idea to start with the standby rail. Look for about 11 volts between pin and 4 of W3401 connector. Basic troubleshooting stuff if it isn't.

Assuming that is OK:

You'll also find an AC_DET line going off elsewhere, follow that.

It turns up on p94 Operation2 board. Feeds into a little circuit that forms a startup reset pulse to system micro.

C7000 and C7017 may be suspect given the symptom you describe. If the micro doesn't get a clean reset at power on it will play dead, based on my experience with similar AVRs.

Can't say much more than that sorry, servicing consumer gear is left behind in a past life, and I didn't meet this model personally, I'm firing ideas from what you said and a read of the schematic. Good luck!