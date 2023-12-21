Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Are TCL and Hisense TVs any good.

ajw

ajw

1845 posts

Uber Geek


#311182 21-Dec-2023 10:48
Send private message quote this post

Are TCL and Hisense tv's any good. Thanks in advance for any info.

Create new topic
jonathan18
7016 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3174008 21-Dec-2023 11:16
Send private message quote this post

Just wondering if you've done a site search as well? 

 

I've just done that and found a bunch - including one from you asking about Hisense! (called 'Hisense TVs are they ok')

 

Sometimes (well, usually) it's worth having a read through of what's already out there and often just asking on one of the most recent/current threads (or opening up one of the earlier ones)... Can also help if you provide more info like budget, usage, specific models you may be looking at...

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=83&topicid=302170

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=299360

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=307124

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=269857&page_no=56

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=302675

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
jameshammond
12 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3174016 21-Dec-2023 11:44
Send private message quote this post

I have a Hisense TV in my office that I use for conference calls, works fine, was crazy cheap, only issue is there doesn't appear to be any TVNZ or ThreeNow apps to install. Wi-Fi also sometimes takes 30-60 seconds to connect but that is minor. I love the ability to wirelessly share my windows screen.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 