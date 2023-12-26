Unfortunately, my soundbar has died and I am looking for a new one. It doesn't get a lot of use, around 100 hours a year maximum, so I don't want to spend moonbeams.

I would like something with good sound quality. I do music, games and tv/movies on it. I do want something reasonably compact.

I'd like HDMI, Bluetooth and Ideally but not essential for it to have Wifi, but I do want it compatible with Spotify.

Even better if it's on a great special over the holidays.

Ideally <$500

I'd happy if it's a previous generation etc. Doesn't HAVE to have subwoofer if it sounds ok without one.