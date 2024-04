Castlvaniafan: tweake: what sort of timber? did someone gib over the top of t&g boards? or do you have an old house with sarking still in it that someone gibed over?



Ah! Sarking is what I meant, not cladding. I'm from US and we call it something completely different over there. That is correct. It's an old house that was renovated, they put gib over the sarking. I'm guessing it's a hardwood like rimu, judging from my floors and the window trims.

bugger, i hate when they do that. if you don't know scrim and sarking is an insurance issue these days, so it depends on how they did it. many just slap gib over the top and hide it. proper way is to remove both and nog and line the wall. tho for getting power in the wall it makes it easier if there is still sarking as there will be no nogs.

cutting through it is not bad. tho it can be very hard wood depending on what was used and the size. some houses have wide thick boards, others thin strips like what you have in usa. houses with the thick boards they used to remove them as they where quite valuable timber.

edit: quick way is to drill through it. by mem some power points will fit over a round hole, then you can screw the wall plate through the gib into the sarking.