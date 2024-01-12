My parents Sony TV from 2021 (Sony 65" X95H 4K) which is heavily integrated with Android has recently developed a fault where it keeps freezing. It happens every few nights. Happens when using the freeview, inbuilt TVNZ or Netflix apps. When that happens the remote doesn't work at all and the screen freezes (initially becomes jerky then freezes) and it can't be turned off , even the power button on the TV doesn't allow it to switch off. The only option is to pull the plug out the back and get it to restart. It started to happen after Sony pushed an android update from 9 to 10. Anyone had this sort of problem? The only thig I can think of to do is factory reset it to see if it continues to happen, and if it does to contact the retailer to get it repaired, but that is a pain to have to reset up everything again .