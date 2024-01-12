Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2021 Sony Android Smart TV keeps freezing
My parents Sony TV from 2021 (Sony 65" X95H 4K)  which is heavily integrated with Android has recently developed a fault where it keeps freezing. It happens every few nights. Happens when using the freeview,  inbuilt TVNZ or Netflix apps.  When that happens the remote doesn't work at all and the screen freezes (initially becomes jerky then freezes) and it can't be turned off , even  the power button on the TV doesn't allow it to switch off. The only option is to pull the plug out the back and get it to restart.  It started to happen after Sony pushed an android update from 9 to 10. Anyone had this sort of problem? The only thig I can think of to do is factory reset it to see if it continues to happen, and if it does  to contact the retailer to get it repaired, but that is a pain to have to reset up everything again . 

Have you checked the Sony nz website for downloadable updates I.e. try to it yourself with a usb stick.

 

do you have a google account logged into the tv that’s linked to family link by any chance?
(I find it’s (family link), not very stable / causes issues depending in the android version) 

 

 

 

I’m about to factory reset a Sony from 2016 and hoping like anything it will go grab the last known update (because support ended).

 

 

 
 
 
 

Another thought.. what else is plugged into the same power outlets as the tv?
anything coincidentally now plugged in there?

 

  • not that it’s Likley, but could be a power issue.

 

 

factory reset will be easiest option and one that the selling retailer would want you to do first.

 

 

mattwnz: The only thig I can think of to do is factory reset it to see if it continues to happen, and if it does  to contact the retailer to get it repaired, but that is a pain to have to reset up everything again

I'd guess there is an option to not check and/or install updates automatically. That may help avoid the update if you really need to.



There's been a firmware update recently. Things have been pretty unstable since. Micro pauses, lockups, etc. Factory reset didn't fix the micro pauses. Only did the reset a couple of days ago so still to find out if anything has improved.




Stu: There's been a firmware update recently. Things have been pretty unstable since. Micro pauses, lockups, etc. Factory reset didn't fix the micro pauses. Only did the reset a couple of days ago so still to find out if anything has improved.

 

 

 

Thanks, yes that seems to correspond with my experience. I have checked their website and couldn't find any mention of issues, or anyone else experiencing issues. I am wondering the hardware can't handle android 10 or it is just a bug. But the micropauses could indicate a lack of processing power.  I had been putting off applying the update, but the TV kept nagging my parents to do the update. I am not sure you can downgrade to an older version either. If android wasn't so integrated into the TV, they could possibly use a Google TV instead, except they use the Freeview app for FTA broadcasts,  which you can install on the Sony TV, but not on the Google TV. But when it freezes the remote locks up completely so you can't even change inputs.  

