I have an Nvidia Shield box P2897 but I'm not sure if it's the 2017 or 2019 model.

Either way, at some point in time I stuck in a 16GB USB stick to handle all the Kodi stuff.

Now that is going to run out of storage before too long.

What would be the easiest way to replace the 16GB stick with a 64GB one?

All the articles I can find discuss adding a USB stick assume there isnt already one in use.

