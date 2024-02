Kia Ora,

I am just wondering if anyone is streaming from a Media Centre to an iPad.

My setup is a MacMini that sits under my TV plugged via cable, and to access my content, I am using VLC on both sides (Mac & iPad).

The trouble is that even using the paid version of the VLC App for iPad, I am not having a great experience, even when I leave it buffering for a while.

Does anyone have another option to recommend or something that can make this setup work smoothly?

Cheers