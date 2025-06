Madeline: Hi there, it says "the one for all remote" is that this? https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/one-for-all-contour-4-device-universal-remote?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwwMqvBhCtARIsAIXsZpZWeTSqms2JGl1aNDQwKoUjodUCVDI-OaPwOsHHLrUJ6_GhJZnziIQaAtoSEALw_wcB I am not sure what this "magic" button is. Sorry, I am not very good at all of this.

No one was suggesting you need to buy another remote (unless yours is broken).

The suggestions are that the sellers or service people have a special 'service' remote that they can use to send a special string of commands to your DVD/Blu-ray player that turns off the DVD region checking function. That will then allow your DVD to play DVDs from anywhere without issue.

Probably best you make a few phone calls and see who can do it.

Service centre page here.

Don't try the Heatpump centres though 🙂