Lighting set up, linked to TV
We are wanting to set up a lighting system, that is linked to our 65" TV so the lighting changes following the audio (sound effects, music, etc.) - to give us a visual sense of the audio (We are a Deaf family). 

 

My limited research, there is the Philips Hue lightstrip system, and also NanoLeaf system (with either lightstrip or triangles).

 

The Philips system seems expensive as you're needing to buy 3 products - the lightstrip, the Hue bridge, & the sync box. 

 

Is there any other system that we should consider looking at? What have you set up at your home? 

 

 

 

 

The Philips hue system doesn't sync the lights to the audio but rather the video. If the upper left corner of your TV is showing a blue image then the light strip in that corner will also show blue etc... You can link your Philips Hue account to Spotify so the lights sync to music but that doesn't work with movies or TV.

 

Sorry, can't help with an alternative but wanted to make sure you didn't make an expensive mistake buying the Philips Hue and thinking it would do something that it doesn't.



I’d been looking at the Govee T2, and then the Nanoleaf 4D, for our TV; both, though, use a camera to sync the lights to the video as opposed to the music. (And it’s that ugly camera sticking out that’s stopped me going ahead and buying one of them!) The Govee does have a ‘music mode’ but I was under the impression this was more appropriate for music videos, as opposed to using the audio to determine light output.

 

That said, I see Govee also makes a ‘Music sync box’ that it says is compatible with all its smart lights - I’m not sure how it will work with the RGBIC LEDs of the T2. (That said, I do wonder if it’s still worth seeing how the RGBIC-type lights work for your purpose, given it’s going to be a lot more distinct than standard LEDs.)

@caffynz happened to see this on Trademe. No idea if it's useful to you...

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/building-renovation/electrical-lighting/lights/other/listing/4621753536 



I was going to mention the Hue HDMI Sync box - the same in the auction link above.

 

It plugs between the source and the TV HDMI. No cameras like these other solutions. Use with Hue lights.

 

Smart Table LED Lamps and Lights | Philips Hue (philips-hue.com)

 

LED strip lights | Philips Hue (philips-hue.com)

 

 

 

 




