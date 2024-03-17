We are wanting to set up a lighting system, that is linked to our 65" TV so the lighting changes following the audio (sound effects, music, etc.) - to give us a visual sense of the audio (We are a Deaf family).

My limited research, there is the Philips Hue lightstrip system, and also NanoLeaf system (with either lightstrip or triangles).

The Philips system seems expensive as you're needing to buy 3 products - the lightstrip, the Hue bridge, & the sync box.

Is there any other system that we should consider looking at? What have you set up at your home?