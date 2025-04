Came across this a few years ago when I tried NextPVR, and got it working, but now I'm stuck again.....

Fresh install of NextPVR on Windows 10, go to localhost:8899 and get the login page, but it does not accept the default password (admin/password).

Deleted config.xml, tried again but no change.

What have I missed..... I cannot for the life of me remember how I got round it last time.

Tried Firefox and Chrome, no plugins etc.