Suggestions/Ideas for wiring speakers on rental property
Apologies if im asking in the wrong forum, if so please direct me in the correct direction :)

So, im moving from an apartment to a larger house (renting), in auckland. i have a 5.1 wharfedale diamond speaker system with the obvious two rear speakers that needs to have long wires. With the apartment, it was easy enough to hide the cable around the corner behind the couch etc, the cable run was not that long and didnt need to go over doorways. But the new property living room is quite large, and doesnt seem very easy to try run like a 20m wire around the living room over two doorways. Also what ever the solution i come up with should be less ugly, not crazy expensive, and not too distructive (i am renting, so it would be hard to get approval for anything too damaging). 

 

So, my questions to all of you are:

 

  • Are there any cheap ways to have wires going through the wall/roof/floor thats not too distructive?

     

    • are there any people that i can contact to get this done, are they expensive?
  • Are there any wireless solutions that let me get the rear speaker signal to the back wall so i can reduce the cable run? Any pros and cons?

     

    • I was eyeing the Dynasty Proaudio WSA-5RP
  • Even if i get a wireless kit that gets the signal to the back, i will still need to run a cable from that to the two rear speakers, which requires going over a doorway (its much better than going over the whole living room). That said, are there any tools/kits or something i can buy/use that would let me do a cable run over a doorway cleanly without making too many permanent damage? Any recommendations?

 

 

Any help and advice is appreciated :) 

Running cables around the room and over the doorways will be your cheapest and easiest option

 
 
 
 

Jase2985:

 

Running cables around the room and over the doorways will be your cheapest and easiest option

 

 

Well, cable run is required either way. I guess the question is do i do a cable run all the way from the reciver, or make use of some wireless system to reduce the cable run distance.

 

Actually given the cost of high quality cables needed for a large cable runs, the effort and extra resources required for a clean long cable run, the fact that the wireless solution will reduce the cable run (not eliminate but reduce and will requires smaller gauge cables since the run is shorter, less resources, less effort), the full cable run is actually not as cheap as you think (but you are right, it IS cheaper). But i was also thinking that all the investment for the cable run is basically money down the drain, and any wireless solution will likely hold some resale value for later which is worth considering. 

 

Im mainly just looking for ideas. Not sure about you guys, but it seems like such a huge task to me to get a clean long cable run, since ive never done it before. And if i am going down that route, i would love to know what i can use to route the cables neatly. 

If you were to go down the Wireless Router, I know specific speakers have a weird frequency issue (Specific Sony models). If you were going to go down the wired router, if you can wire via the walls there are little sleeves you can get which sit nicely at the bottom of the wall hiding the cables (very popular for non-internal ethernet cable runs also)

