Jase2985: Running cables around the room and over the doorways will be your cheapest and easiest option

Well, cable run is required either way. I guess the question is do i do a cable run all the way from the reciver, or make use of some wireless system to reduce the cable run distance.

Actually given the cost of high quality cables needed for a large cable runs, the effort and extra resources required for a clean long cable run, the fact that the wireless solution will reduce the cable run (not eliminate but reduce and will requires smaller gauge cables since the run is shorter, less resources, less effort), the full cable run is actually not as cheap as you think (but you are right, it IS cheaper). But i was also thinking that all the investment for the cable run is basically money down the drain, and any wireless solution will likely hold some resale value for later which is worth considering.

Im mainly just looking for ideas. Not sure about you guys, but it seems like such a huge task to me to get a clean long cable run, since ive never done it before. And if i am going down that route, i would love to know what i can use to route the cables neatly.