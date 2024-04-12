Apologies if im asking in the wrong forum, if so please direct me in the correct direction :)
So, im moving from an apartment to a larger house (renting), in auckland. i have a 5.1 wharfedale diamond speaker system with the obvious two rear speakers that needs to have long wires. With the apartment, it was easy enough to hide the cable around the corner behind the couch etc, the cable run was not that long and didnt need to go over doorways. But the new property living room is quite large, and doesnt seem very easy to try run like a 20m wire around the living room over two doorways. Also what ever the solution i come up with should be less ugly, not crazy expensive, and not too distructive (i am renting, so it would be hard to get approval for anything too damaging).
So, my questions to all of you are:
- Are there any cheap ways to have wires going through the wall/roof/floor thats not too distructive?
- are there any people that i can contact to get this done, are they expensive?
- Are there any wireless solutions that let me get the rear speaker signal to the back wall so i can reduce the cable run? Any pros and cons?
- I was eyeing the Dynasty Proaudio WSA-5RP
- Even if i get a wireless kit that gets the signal to the back, i will still need to run a cable from that to the two rear speakers, which requires going over a doorway (its much better than going over the whole living room). That said, are there any tools/kits or something i can buy/use that would let me do a cable run over a doorway cleanly without making too many permanent damage? Any recommendations?
Any help and advice is appreciated :)