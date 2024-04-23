Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Anyone got experience with Anthem MRX-540 AVRs?
SumnerBoy

2062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#312507 23-Apr-2024 14:52
Hi,

 

My Yamaha RX-A2020 is dying a slow and painful death. The speaker relays struggle to click on after powering up, sometimes taking between 5-15mins before they click on. Apparently a relatively common fault in these receivers, something to do with an LM555 timer going rogue thanks to failed caps.

 

More details if you are interested... https://forums.audioholics.com/forums/threads/yamaha-rx-a2020-delayed-audio-at-power-on.113729/

 

Anyway, think it is time to upgrade so now the fun starts trying to weed out the good/the bad/the ugly after not looking at this stuff for a decade.

 

I have found the Anthem MRX 540 in my search and it looks to be quite a good mid-level receiver. Very good reviews for music and it appears to have nice IP connectivity and a Home Assistant integration (important to me!).

 

Given I have never heard to these until yesterday, I was wondering if anyone here has first-hand experience with one? A few reviews I have read from a couple of years ago sounded like the firmware/software was pretty buggy but they appear to have been resolved, given the fact these negative reviews seem to have ceased recently.

 

They are on special currently for $2999 which is right at the very top end of my budget, but if they are as good as I hope they are, it might be worth the extra.

 

Cheers,

 

Ben

davidcole
6001 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3221884 23-Apr-2024 16:25
thought you had that other thing, the volumio-like rack mount multi room system.




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual Sharesight
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
SumnerBoy

2062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221889 23-Apr-2024 16:27
Yeah got an AmpliPi for multi-room audio around the house (6x zones), but this is for the main TV room where I have 5.1 speakers and the TV.

 

So I don't need any multi-zone features in my AVR.

mkissin
383 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3221896 23-Apr-2024 16:55
I don't have first-hand knowledge of the MRX but their room correction software is well regarded. 

 

I have one of their 5 channel MCA 525 power amps (gen 1) and it's excellent.



GarryP
86 posts

Master Geek


  #3222290 24-Apr-2024 13:22
This is presumably the 4k one at that price.

 

I had an earlier version (MRX-510) for several years up until recently when I upgraded to an Anthem processor. The 510 was a great receiver and I would recommend Anthem to anybody.

 

Some earlier criticisms were valid, some were just user error and the rest were other manufacturers equipment not interfacing well (eg via CEC) so hard to place blame just on Anthem.

 

I have found that my setup with Apple TV, Chromecast and bluray players plugged directly into the Anthem everything works perfectly. It will come with a calibrated microphone for setting up room correction using Anthem Room Correction - this also will set speaker distances and subwoofer phase automatically. There is a bit of a learning curve but it is not too steep. Setup is via the built-in web interface, so just enter the 540s IP address in any browser and away you go. 

 

Additionally there is a smartphone app available which I use in place of the remote for volume, switching inputs etc

 

My suggestion is to go for it.

SumnerBoy

2062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222298 24-Apr-2024 13:28
Cheers for the feedback @mkissin and @GarryP - the more I read about these the more I like the sound of them. As one salesman told me, a Yamaha AVR is like a "turbo on small nimble engine", but an Anthem is like a "V8 ticking over". 

 

Fewer bells and whistles, but better bones.

 

My mind is made up, I'm picking up the 540 4K on Friday :).

GarryP
86 posts

Master Geek


  #3222491 24-Apr-2024 18:21
I think that you will really enjoy it.

 

Anyhow, if you go to https://www.anthemav.com/index.php then you can download the Remote app plus ARC Genesis.

 

And go here for the Manual and Quick Start guide  https://www.anthemav.com/support/manuals-literature.php .

 

This forum has some good stuff https://www.avsforum.com/threads/dedicated-arc-genesis-thread.3068892/ especially from @Yonettes and @Bob Pariseau. Just a word of caution, some You Tube videos on ARC & setup are really good and others are a load of rubbish so don't trust everything you see. This applies to some contributors who really should know better (eg "HT Gurus" gets it badly wrong) .

 

First thing to do is to set Max Volume to somewhere around -10dB for speaker safety, then you can run it and enjoy the sound for a while before running room correction. 

 

So if you need any help just let me know.

SumnerBoy

2062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222507 24-Apr-2024 19:16
That is very kind Garry - thank you. I will read that forum thread and prepare myself for running ARC etc.

 

Can't wait now to get my hands on it!



Dunnersfella
4081 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222908 25-Apr-2024 16:17
SumnerBoy:

 

Cheers for the feedback @mkissin and @GarryP - the more I read about these the more I like the sound of them. As one salesman told me, a Yamaha AVR is like a "turbo on small nimble engine", but an Anthem is like a "V8 ticking over". 

 

Fewer bells and whistles, but better bones.

 

My mind is made up, I'm picking up the 540 4K on Friday :).

 

 

 

 

Sorry I'm late to the party but -

 

The sales person is a sales person...

 

Spending 10 minutes listening to an equivalent Yamaha RXA4A, Deno AVRX3800H and the Anthem MXR-540 would be ideal. If the store doesn't sell at least two of the brands then I would 100% try another shop.

 

To break down the sales persons claim -

 

The comparable Yamaha (RXA4A) would most likely have a larger power supply (it weighs over 3kg more than the 540) and puts out 110W @ 8ohms, 20Hz-20kHz when driving 2 channels and with 0.06% distortion. 

 

While the Anthem puts out 10 fewer watts and only offers the lower figure with 1% distortion.

 

Anthems choice to not be upfront with their power measurements (leaving the distortion figures off their spec-sheet or out of their manual) is actually quite under handed in my opinion.

 

 

 

HOWEVER - you will enjoy the amp as the ARC room correction is a lot better than many other on the market and by all accounts they are now on top of their HDMI switching (assuming you got the 4K/120 + 8K/60 version). If they release a firmware update to bring lossless and gapless Spotify HiFi streaming (when Spotify finally does this) it would be an amp you could enjoy for a long time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Handle9
11121 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222949 25-Apr-2024 21:25
Dunnersfella:

 

SumnerBoy:

 

Cheers for the feedback @mkissin and @GarryP - the more I read about these the more I like the sound of them. As one salesman told me, a Yamaha AVR is like a "turbo on small nimble engine", but an Anthem is like a "V8 ticking over". 

 

 

The sales person is a sales person...

 

Spending 10 minutes listening to an equivalent Yamaha RXA4A, Deno AVRX3800H and the Anthem MXR-540 would be ideal. If the store doesn't sell at least two of the brands then I would 100% try another shop.

 

To break down the sales persons claim -

 

The comparable Yamaha (RXA4A) would most likely have a larger power supply (it weighs over 3kg more than the 540) and puts out 110W @ 8ohms, 20Hz-20kHz when driving 2 channels and with 0.06% distortion. 

 

While the Anthem puts out 10 fewer watts and only offers the lower figure with 1% distortion.

 

 

TLDR: The Anthem pays a higher commision rate so it's better for the salesperson if you buy one

GarryP
86 posts

Master Geek


  #3222956 25-Apr-2024 22:33
Even if that is true (and you present no evidence), it is not really relevant as the Anthem is on special anyway.

SumnerBoy

2062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222957 25-Apr-2024 22:36
Interesting points - I am going in tomorrow to purchase (hopefully) and the shop has both the Yamahas and Anthems. 

 

I am only looking at the 4K version of the Anthem MRX 540, not the 8K version which is an extra $1K.

 

The Yamaha RX-A4A is $200 cheaper than the Anthem. But I don't need the extra channels, so a 5.1 receiver is perfect.

 

One other thing to note is my LCRs are Paradigm CI P3s with Paradigm CI P80Rs for surrounds, with an old Mirage Omni S10 sub. So these are not top line speakers.

 

I guess my question at this point, is paying $3K for the 540 worth the money when considering I will be driving these speakers?

 

Or would I be better getting the Yamaha RX-A2A ($1.7K) which would be better suited (power wise) to my speakers, and save a ton of cash?

 

 

Handle9
11121 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222962 25-Apr-2024 22:46
GarryP:

Even if that is true (and you present no evidence), it is not really relevant as the Anthem is on special anyway.



Dunnersfella presented the evidence that the salesperson is full of nonsense. I’m just casting aspersions on their motivations not conducting a criminal prosecution.

I’m sure it’s a nice receiver and OP will be very happy. I’m also sure that they’d be really happy with any number of equivalent receivers from other manufacturers in the category.

SumnerBoy

2062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222963 25-Apr-2024 22:51
I am sure i will be happy with any option here - I am not an audiophile by any stretch!

 

I will report back tomorrow with what i decided on.

SumnerBoy

2062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223348 27-Apr-2024 13:17
Ended up getting the Anthem. So far very happy with my decision. Incredible step up from the A2020. I am sure the RX-A4A would have been impressive as well, but this Anthem rocks.

GarryP
86 posts

Master Geek


  #3223350 27-Apr-2024 13:25
Congrats on the Anthem.

 

 

