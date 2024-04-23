SumnerBoy:

Hi,

My Yamaha RX-A2020 is dying a slow and painful death. The speaker relays struggle to click on after powering up, sometimes taking between 5-15mins before they click on. Apparently a relatively common fault in these receivers, something to do with an LM555 timer going rogue thanks to failed caps.

More details if you are interested... https://forums.audioholics.com/forums/threads/yamaha-rx-a2020-delayed-audio-at-power-on.113729/

Anyway, think it is time to upgrade so now the fun starts trying to weed out the good/the bad/the ugly after not looking at this stuff for a decade.

I have found the Anthem MRX 540 in my search and it looks to be quite a good mid-level receiver. Very good reviews for music and it appears to have nice IP connectivity and a Home Assistant integration (important to me!).

Given I have never heard to these until yesterday, I was wondering if anyone here has first-hand experience with one? A few reviews I have read from a couple of years ago sounded like the firmware/software was pretty buggy but they appear to have been resolved, given the fact these negative reviews seem to have ceased recently.

They are on special currently for $2999 which is right at the very top end of my budget, but if they are as good as I hope they are, it might be worth the extra.

Cheers,

Ben