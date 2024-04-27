Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Mini PC for TV

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13682 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312558 27-Apr-2024 12:00
Send private message

Looking at getting a mini PC of some sort for the lounge TV once we move. Main reqs are must support 4k (LG TV), Gb NIC and run Windows.

 

Seen the BeeLink PC's with late model Celerons - worth it ?

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
lchiu7
6461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3223343 27-Apr-2024 12:21
Send private message

I bought one of these about a year ago but not for a HTPC but to be my Plex server

 

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B75PT2RY?ref=ppx_pop_dt_b_product_details&th=1

 

Runs very well and it does 4K according to the specs though for me it's headless.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
richms
27934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223352 27-Apr-2024 13:43
Send private message

I got a relatively cheap N100 based thing off AliExpress because it has 3 HDMI outputs on it and in windows it works a treat playing 4k stuff. Not tried anything hdr etc yet tho just YouTube and "Linux iso" sourced movies.


https://a.aliexpress.com/_Ex8kLxz




Richard rich.ms

tchart
2363 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3223355 27-Apr-2024 13:59
Send private message

Stupid question. What are you going to use it for?

I’ve given up on HTPCs as Google Tv or Apple TV is basically all you need - especially if you install VLC on them.

That said, I’ve got several mini PCs from Minisforum and they have been fantastic value. I use them for running VMs though.



robjg63
4078 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3223356 27-Apr-2024 14:03
Send private message

An Amazon Fire TV 4k ($99 PB tech at the moment)?

 

Wifi built in. Has apps for nearly every streaming service.

 

You can install Kodi as a media player if you have network files you want to play.

 

Just works.

 

Anything you specifically need Windows for?

 

EDIT: Fully supports HDMI-CEC and the remote can manage your TV/Hometheatre/Volume as well.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13682 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223408 27-Apr-2024 15:24
Send private message

Primarily used for streaming services, and some sites that require browser plugins, hence Windows as I know they work, and wont have to spend time trying to figure them out on Linux ;) And Wife knows Windows...

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

richms
27934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223409 27-Apr-2024 15:26
Send private message

I have mine on the TV because there are plenty of things that I want to watch like patreon that have no apps for anything TV box like.




Richard rich.ms

cddt
1426 posts

Uber Geek


  #3223560 27-Apr-2024 20:34
Send private message

I would look for something with a N100 as a minimum these days if you're buying new and want it to last a few years. 

 

 

 

I wouldn't put Windows on it though, personally. My wife manages fine with Linux on the TV... 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury



gzt

gzt
16840 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3223563 27-Apr-2024 21:00
Send private message

Ok for now. Imo N100 will start to struggle with later revs of AV1 as it gets more complicated.

https://forum.kodi.tv/showthread.php?tid=375492

timmmay
20397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223564 27-Apr-2024 21:57
Send private message

We've had a $120 Xiaomi TV box for a few years, it plays everything we've tried, including Kodi, TV3, Netflix, Disney, Neon (got rid of that when an app update made it suck), etc. Do you really need a Windows PC for a simple task?

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13682 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223566 27-Apr-2024 22:06
Send private message

Yup, as mentioned, need some plugins for the browser which dont exist on Android, and probably problematic on Linux - wife really needs Windows, she does not like change :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

nztim
3683 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3223579 28-Apr-2024 06:26
Send private message

I use ex lease/returned HP Elitedesk PCs and upgrade every few years - The PC connected to the TV is more than just HTPC also used for family zoom calls etc as well.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

lchiu7
6461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3223587 28-Apr-2024 08:58
Send private message

nztim: I use ex lease/returned HP Elitedesk PCs and upgrade every few years - The PC connected to the TV is more than just HTPC also used for family zoom calls etc as well.

 

Straying a bit OT I have a NUC with an Intel® Core™ i3-3217U 4G RAM, 128SSD that I used to use a HTPC and is connected to my big TV. There being no need for it as a HTPC (I now play all content using Plex on a single board computer Odroid C2 processor) it is now only used for the occasional web surfing when it's easier to share with many people or for video calls. Last Christmas I had a VC with friends in the UK using this and sound routed to my sound bar and my friends were doing something similar on their big TV. So we both sat in front of our big TV's and  chatted almost  like IRL :-)

Wombat1
586 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #3223588 28-Apr-2024 09:28
Send private message

lchiu7:

 

or for video calls. Last Christmas I had a VC with friends in the UK using this and sound routed to my sound bar and my friends were doing something similar on their big TV. So we both sat in front of our big TV's and  chatted almost  like IRL :-)

 



My Sony 2011 TV came with Skype and a camera, worked well for a few years and we always use to use it. Then the app was pulled and the TV no longer supported Skype. Its a pity TV manufacturers cannot agree on supporting video calling software. 

cddt
1426 posts

Uber Geek


  #3223591 28-Apr-2024 09:57
Send private message

Could be worth testing out the software solution on your family with an old device first, then upgrading the hardware when UAT is completeyou're satisfied. 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

JimmyH
2886 posts

Uber Geek


  #3223600 28-Apr-2024 11:28
Send private message

I have also used ex-lease PCs, which can be picked up very cheaply if you are a bit patient, and which should do everything you seem to want to do for a song. My jellyfin server currently runs on an ex-lease Dell i5 quite happily. There are usually a bunch listed on Trademe, Remarkit (in Wellington) also periodically have some great deals. PB Tech also sell refurbished ex-lease models.

 

In fact, I just had a quick look at PB's site - they have a Lenovo SFF with an i5-6400T, 256GB SSD, 8GB of Ram, and Windows 10 for $287. That should do what you seem to want fairly cheaply?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright