Looking at getting a mini PC of some sort for the lounge TV once we move. Main reqs are must support 4k (LG TV), Gb NIC and run Windows.
Seen the BeeLink PC's with late model Celerons - worth it ?
Looking at getting a mini PC of some sort for the lounge TV once we move. Main reqs are must support 4k (LG TV), Gb NIC and run Windows.
Seen the BeeLink PC's with late model Celerons - worth it ?
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
I bought one of these about a year ago but not for a HTPC but to be my Plex server
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B75PT2RY?ref=ppx_pop_dt_b_product_details&th=1
Runs very well and it does 4K according to the specs though for me it's headless.
An Amazon Fire TV 4k ($99 PB tech at the moment)?
Wifi built in. Has apps for nearly every streaming service.
You can install Kodi as a media player if you have network files you want to play.
Just works.
Anything you specifically need Windows for?
EDIT: Fully supports HDMI-CEC and the remote can manage your TV/Hometheatre/Volume as well.
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
Primarily used for streaming services, and some sites that require browser plugins, hence Windows as I know they work, and wont have to spend time trying to figure them out on Linux ;) And Wife knows Windows...
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
We've had a $120 Xiaomi TV box for a few years, it plays everything we've tried, including Kodi, TV3, Netflix, Disney, Neon (got rid of that when an app update made it suck), etc. Do you really need a Windows PC for a simple task?
Yup, as mentioned, need some plugins for the browser which dont exist on Android, and probably problematic on Linux - wife really needs Windows, she does not like change :)
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim: I use ex lease/returned HP Elitedesk PCs and upgrade every few years - The PC connected to the TV is more than just HTPC also used for family zoom calls etc as well.
Straying a bit OT I have a NUC with an Intel® Core™ i3-3217U 4G RAM, 128SSD that I used to use a HTPC and is connected to my big TV. There being no need for it as a HTPC (I now play all content using Plex on a single board computer Odroid C2 processor) it is now only used for the occasional web surfing when it's easier to share with many people or for video calls. Last Christmas I had a VC with friends in the UK using this and sound routed to my sound bar and my friends were doing something similar on their big TV. So we both sat in front of our big TV's and chatted almost like IRL :-)
lchiu7:
or for video calls. Last Christmas I had a VC with friends in the UK using this and sound routed to my sound bar and my friends were doing something similar on their big TV. So we both sat in front of our big TV's and chatted almost like IRL :-)
I have also used ex-lease PCs, which can be picked up very cheaply if you are a bit patient, and which should do everything you seem to want to do for a song. My jellyfin server currently runs on an ex-lease Dell i5 quite happily. There are usually a bunch listed on Trademe, Remarkit (in Wellington) also periodically have some great deals. PB Tech also sell refurbished ex-lease models.
In fact, I just had a quick look at PB's site - they have a Lenovo SFF with an i5-6400T, 256GB SSD, 8GB of Ram, and Windows 10 for $287. That should do what you seem to want fairly cheaply?