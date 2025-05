I'm after a new TV box. From a quick look on Pricespy we have:

Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon Fire Stick Max

Xiaomi Mi Box S

Dish TV

Would like something with a snappy interface and a good remote. Running Stremio, Plex and the usual streaming services. I'm leaning towards the Chromecast. Although PBTech have a good price on the Fire Stick Max currently ($78) which has better specs but I've read there are ads in the interface.

What are the current best buys?