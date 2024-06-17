Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Hard Drives for Media Storage - Any Reason to Buy Locally?
JimmyH

2886 posts

Uber Geek


#315153 17-Jun-2024 20:58
Send private message

I need some hard drives to expand the storage on my media server.

 

I have been running with Exos drives, as they seem to offer better performance characteristics (speed, warranty, MTBF etc) than other NAS drives. The 18TB capacity I want to match existing drives my RAID array seem to be in short supply locally, so I looked offshore.

 

I thought the local market for this type of thing would be reasonably competitive (target market is IT savvy comfortable with price comparisons and importing), and it was last time I looked. But, even after paying shipping and GST, drives from the like of Newegg and B&H Photo seem to now seem to be a good 35-40% cheaper than the local options (PB Tech, Ascent etc). This is much worse that the circa 10% local premium I was paying last year, and which I was prepared to pay for ease of return etc.

 

Given that this saving is several hundred dollars per drive, is there any reason at all not to import instead of shopping with NZ suppliers - and is there any reason to avoid either Newegg or B&H photo as vendors?

Create new topic

pdh

pdh
334 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250213 17-Jun-2024 23:06
Send private message

B&H have worked well for me in the past.



Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250216 18-Jun-2024 05:01
Send private message

Ive always got mine from Amazon and had no issues.

 

I do it purely for the savings. Warranties are a PITA from what ive seen/heard but you get them done eventually. 

nztim
3764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3250293 18-Jun-2024 08:52
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

Warranties are a PITA from what ive seen/heard but you get them done eventually. 

 

 

Order extras so that you are not out of service while waiting for warranties




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250503 18-Jun-2024 16:44
Send private message

nztim:

 

Jase2985:

 

Warranties are a PITA from what ive seen/heard but you get them done eventually. 

 

 

Order extras so that you are not out of service while waiting for warranties

 

 

talking about expanding here, so not as much of a concern, but yes if you can afford one, and you are running raid/SHR it can't hurt to have a cold spare on the shelf

Tzoi
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250612 18-Jun-2024 20:25
Send private message

My main concern is normally with shipping hard drives is not being sure on how well packaged they are.

I just bought some refurbished server hdds for my NAS which are much cheaper so I'll see how they go

Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250690 19-Jun-2024 06:54
Send private message

Tzoi: My main concern is normally with shipping hard drives is not being sure on how well packaged they are.

I just bought some refurbished server hdds for my NAS which are much cheaper so I'll see how they go

 

i personally would never trust any of my important data to a refurbished drive.

richms
28076 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250758 19-Jun-2024 10:43
Send private message

The DOA warranty with Amazon was fine for me, they gave a label and I just had to book a pickup. I dont know how it works with B&H because when I looked it was within $5 so not worth straying from Amazon.

 

I see zero reason to buy locally, and with how much we get ripped off here for all hardware I try my best to avoid the local markup machines when shopping. Newegg was good in the past but I think they have now seen how much they can extract from NZ compared to US pricing and are no longer as good as they once were.

 

Refurbished can mean any number of things with gear from the US, because retailers are not allowed to resell unopened customer returns as new items, they all immediately go onto the pallet lots that are sold to resellers who will sell them as refurb gear. You lose manufacturer warranty with buying that way and some resellers don't seem to bother inspecting things well.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
openmedia
3309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3250801 19-Jun-2024 13:50
Send private message

Recently bought WD Red Plus and Seagate Ironwolf drives off Amazon and I recommend you request the better packaging option.

 

Typically saving 30% compared with local pricesand delivery has been very reliable. MInd due right now the US exchange rate isn't great.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Tzoi
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250933 19-Jun-2024 19:27
Send private message

Jase2985:

Tzoi: My main concern is normally with shipping hard drives is not being sure on how well packaged they are.

I just bought some refurbished server hdds for my NAS which are much cheaper so I'll see how they go


i personally would never trust any of my important data to a refurbished drive.



This is why I have a parity drive (which is a brand new one) :D

EviLClouD
262 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3253766 27-Jun-2024 11:47
Send private message

Sorry to hijack the thread but are these (or Toshiba drives in general) a good buy at these prices? I assume the performance drive > NAS for desktop storage?

 

 

 

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1759590-REG/toshiba_hdwr31gxzsta_x300_performance_16tb.html

 

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1818840-REG/toshiba_hdwg51gxzsta_16tb_n300_7200rpm_sata.html

 

 

Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253849 27-Jun-2024 15:04
Send private message

The X300 look to be internal HDD's for a PC or DAS or something like  that where as the N300 apear to be specific NAS HDD's

 

N300 has 1 year longer warranty and double the MTTF

 

There is $10USD difference so I know what I would be buying

 

Seagate Ironwolf pros are $320 at newegg for the same size

Yoban
445 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3253898 27-Jun-2024 16:56
Send private message

Been a long time user of Toshiba N300's for the NAS (unraid box and Readynas). Quiet, come well packaged for overseas purchases mainly Amazon and often on sale.
Amazon.com: Toshiba N300 8TB NAS 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 512 MB Cache - HDWG780XZSTA : Electronics

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright