I need some hard drives to expand the storage on my media server.

I have been running with Exos drives, as they seem to offer better performance characteristics (speed, warranty, MTBF etc) than other NAS drives. The 18TB capacity I want to match existing drives my RAID array seem to be in short supply locally, so I looked offshore.

I thought the local market for this type of thing would be reasonably competitive (target market is IT savvy comfortable with price comparisons and importing), and it was last time I looked. But, even after paying shipping and GST, drives from the like of Newegg and B&H Photo seem to now seem to be a good 35-40% cheaper than the local options (PB Tech, Ascent etc). This is much worse that the circa 10% local premium I was paying last year, and which I was prepared to pay for ease of return etc.

Given that this saving is several hundred dollars per drive, is there any reason at all not to import instead of shopping with NZ suppliers - and is there any reason to avoid either Newegg or B&H photo as vendors?