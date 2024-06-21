EviLClouD:

razor2000nz: You need to try isolate the issue, Does it happen with any other apps or just Disney? Try new/diff HDMI cable, Try Diff HDMI port, or plug chromecast into soundbar Try disney app in LG app store (if it has it)

Just happens with Disney+ as that is the only app i have that supports Dolby Atmos. I'll give it a go from the LG app.

I will try another cable but not sure if i have another 'premium high speed HDMI' cable like the one that came with the soundbar - would this matter?

gehenna: eARC will be the issue. Samsung did a rotten job of implementing it in their models up to around 2022. I think since then it's been more stable. If you disable eARC to test, you'll probably notice it's stable again. Though, you'll lose any uncompressed Atmos support, i.e. TrueHD, which requires eARC. Depends on your requirements. If you just stream content with Atmos then compression won't matter to you and ARC will be fine. If you view physical media then you may want TrueHD, in which case make sure your TV software is up-to-date, test again, and if still a problem then your solution is likely a different TV. You can swap your cables and so on but having been down this rabbit hole myself a few times with this issue, it'll be the eARC firmware.

Oh thats annoying, i thought any underlying issues would have been resolved by now lol.

Did you mean disable e-arc from the TV setting? What will i lose other than Atmos support?