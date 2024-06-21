EviLClouD:

Hey all,
Just looking for some advice or suggestions on how to resolve my issue.
When watching content with Dolby Atmos, the sound will cut out (disconnect) for a second or 2 then reconnect. I can tell as the text (in the pic) pops up on the screen and soundbar each time this happens.
It seems to be random and can occur once every 5-10 mins or once per half hour/1 hour.
It only happens on content with Dolby Atmos sound. Normal audio works fine no issues.
The set up is a Samsung Q800D connected to LG C2 via E-Arc
The content is played on a Google Chromecast w Google TV (plugged into the TV) on Disney+
Has anyone experienced this or any suggestions on how to troubleshoot and resolve?
Thanks in advance