EviLClouD:

Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Dolby Atmos cutting out
#315196 21-Jun-2024 11:36
Hey all,

Just looking for some advice or suggestions on how to resolve my issue.
When watching content with Dolby Atmos, the sound will cut out (disconnect) for a second or 2 then reconnect. I can tell as the text (in the pic) pops up on the screen and soundbar each time this happens.
It seems to be random and can occur once every 5-10 mins or once per half hour/1 hour.

It only happens on content with Dolby Atmos sound. Normal audio works fine no issues.

The set up is a Samsung Q800D connected to LG C2 via E-Arc
The content is played on a Google Chromecast w Google TV (plugged into the TV) on Disney+

Has anyone experienced this or any suggestions on how to troubleshoot and resolve?
Thanks in advance

  #3251591 21-Jun-2024 12:37
You need to try isolate the issue, 

 

Does it happen with any other apps or just Disney? 

 

Try new/diff HDMI cable, Try Diff HDMI port, or plug chromecast into soundbar 

 

Try disney app in LG app store (if it has it) 



  #3251594 21-Jun-2024 12:50
eARC will be the issue.  Samsung did a rotten job of implementing it in their models up to around 2022.  I think since then it's been more stable.  If you disable eARC to test, you'll probably notice it's stable again.  Though, you'll lose any uncompressed Atmos support, i.e. TrueHD, which requires eARC.  

 

Depends on your requirements.  If you just stream content with Atmos then compression won't matter to you and ARC will be fine.  If you view physical media then you may want TrueHD, in which case make sure your TV software is up-to-date, test again, and if still a problem then your solution is likely a different TV.  You can swap your cables and so on but having been down this rabbit hole myself a few times with this issue, it'll be the eARC firmware. 

  #3251613 21-Jun-2024 13:49
gehenna:

 

eARC will be the issue.  Samsung did a rotten job of implementing it in their models up to around 2022.  I think since then it's been more stable.  If you disable eARC to test, you'll probably notice it's stable again.  Though, you'll lose any uncompressed Atmos support, i.e. TrueHD, which requires eARC.  

 

Depends on your requirements.  If you just stream content with Atmos then compression won't matter to you and ARC will be fine.  If you view physical media then you may want TrueHD, in which case make sure your TV software is up-to-date, test again, and if still a problem then your solution is likely a different TV.  You can swap your cables and so on but having been down this rabbit hole myself a few times with this issue, it'll be the eARC firmware. 

 

 

 

 

The Q800D is a 2024 model, I have a Q990B (2022) and it handles DV and Atmos fine - agree with your statement re TrueHd and streaming Atmos 



  #3251636 21-Jun-2024 15:19
Could be a thing in later models too, I just stopped following the info around 2022 when I realised my tv wasn't getting fixed.

  #3251694 21-Jun-2024 15:57
razor2000nz:

 

You need to try isolate the issue, 

 

Does it happen with any other apps or just Disney? 

 

Try new/diff HDMI cable, Try Diff HDMI port, or plug chromecast into soundbar 

 

Try disney app in LG app store (if it has it) 

 

 

 

 

Just happens with Disney+ as that is the only app i have that supports Dolby Atmos. I'll give it a go from the LG app.

 

I will try another cable but not sure if i have another 'premium high speed HDMI' cable like the one that came with the soundbar - would this matter?

 

 

 

gehenna:

 

eARC will be the issue.  Samsung did a rotten job of implementing it in their models up to around 2022.  I think since then it's been more stable.  If you disable eARC to test, you'll probably notice it's stable again.  Though, you'll lose any uncompressed Atmos support, i.e. TrueHD, which requires eARC.  

 

Depends on your requirements.  If you just stream content with Atmos then compression won't matter to you and ARC will be fine.  If you view physical media then you may want TrueHD, in which case make sure your TV software is up-to-date, test again, and if still a problem then your solution is likely a different TV.  You can swap your cables and so on but having been down this rabbit hole myself a few times with this issue, it'll be the eARC firmware. 

 

 

 

 

Oh thats annoying, i thought any underlying issues would have been resolved by now lol.

 

Did you mean disable e-arc from the TV setting? What will i lose other than Atmos support?

  #3251695 21-Jun-2024 16:01
razor2000nz:

 

The Q800D is a 2024 model, I have a Q990B (2022) and it handles DV and Atmos fine - agree with your statement re TrueHd and streaming Atmos 

 

 

 

 

Do you mind if i ask how and/or what app(s) you view DV and Atmos content on?

  #3251704 21-Jun-2024 16:28
You will still have Atmos support when you disable eARC.  And yep I mean in the TV settings. Atmos has a few different options but mainly it comes down to compressed vs uncompressed.  In the same way you'd have an MP3 being compressed audio, and a CD being lossless uncompressed audio, most streaming services will use compressed Atmos because it's a smaller file and therefore less to transfer to your device.  UHD Blu-rays have uncompressed Atmos, called TrueHD.  ARC can handle compressed Atmos, but is too little bandwidth for uncompressed.  If all you're watching is streaming media you'll be fine.  If you had a collection of UHD Blu-rays that you wanted to watch then you would lose the uncompressed Atmos option without eARC.  Functionally there is no difference, you still get height and surround channels, but the audio may sound lower quality for compressed vs uncompressed depending on your ear.  For most the difference will be minor, particularly from a soundbar vs discrete speakers.

 
 
 
 

  #3251882 22-Jun-2024 13:41
EviLClouD:

razor2000nz:


The Q800D is a 2024 model, I have a Q990B (2022) and it handles DV and Atmos fine - agree with your statement re TrueHd and streaming Atmos 



 


Do you mind if i ask how and/or what app(s) you view DV and Atmos content on?



I use a Nvidia Shield pro (2019) and a Fire Tv max gen 2. Various apps but not currently subscribed to Disney.

