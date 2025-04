Hi All

Just looking for some thoughts on replacing a projector (Sony VPL-HW65) with either a new projector or a screen.

The rooms quote a big purpose designed theatre room however I was looking to maybe change it the screen out to a Samsung 98" QLED - although the kids have told me it's not a real theatre room without a projector!

Keen on people's thoughts, especially when it comes to picture quality. wiring either way is not an issue.