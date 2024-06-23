A friend recently reported that whilst viewing normal TV (terrestrial and streaming) sound levels are fine, but when playing a DVD the sound has to be turned up significantly.

Examples he gave me are between 18 and 22 on the sound level scale for ordinary TV, but a DVD requires sound to be up to the 60 mark for easy listening ... apparently some 'copied' videos from his son also require the higher volume setting.

I'm guessing that this is all to do with MP4 sound compression, but wonder if a soundbar would alleviate the situation?

Fiddling with the TV sound settings do nothing.