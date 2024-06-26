Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommendations for TV upgrade from current OLED
CaesarNZ

Wannabe Geek


#315263 26-Jun-2024 23:46
Hey all,

 

I posted this in another forum but only got one helpful reply so thought I would try closer to home.

 

I'm looking to upgrade my current LG OLED65C8PTA (2018) to a new 75" screen but I don't want to go backwards in quality. My current TV has noticeable OLED burn in now so I would like to get a new one.

 

Looking at about medium, medium upper range I think? though I want to retain at least the same picture quality, if that's possible.
Tempted to not go for OLED again? but purely because the TV's usage is going to be like 10hrs a day as its my stroke afflicted mothers primary source of entertainment, hence the heavy usage.
But I'm happy to hear of any solutions that would be recommended.

Budget would be around $4200 tops...


Cheers

DMWellington
Geek


  #3253715 27-Jun-2024 08:31
If you're not stuck on OLED I'd recommend a Samsung QLED which is well within budget - Samsung 75" QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV 2023 - Noel Leeming

 

Top of the line picture quality and a great all around TV, I have the 2021 version and it still looks amazing. Also no burn in with QLED.

 
 
 
 

JPNZ
1482 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253730 27-Jun-2024 09:52
Can make this easy because you won't get a 75" OLED for that budget. Most are around $6-7k

 

I'd be looking at most major brands in 75" LED and choosing software/OS that you are used to. Point to note is the PQ will most likely be worse OLED>QLED/LED




CaesarNZ

Wannabe Geek


  #3253981 27-Jun-2024 22:48
JPNZ:

 

Can make this easy because you won't get a 75" OLED for that budget. Most are around $6-7k

 

I'd be looking at most major brands in 75" LED and choosing software/OS that you are used to. Point to note is the PQ will most likely be worse OLED>QLED/LED

 

 

Yeah I never thought of that actually (price of a 75" OLED), but after checking you're right on the money.

 

I'm hearing that some of the Sony's have excellent PQ? I might be able to push my budget up to 5k.
Might end up waiting till around Christmas.

 

 



timmmay
Uber Geek

  #3254019 28-Jun-2024 07:56
@caesarNZ There's probably Matariki sales on today

ARIKIP
Master Geek


  #3255454 2-Jul-2024 09:57
CaesarNZ:

 

I'm looking to upgrade my current LG OLED65C8PTA (2018) to a new 75" screen but I don't want to go backwards in quality. My current TV has noticeable OLED burn in now so I would like to get a new one.

 

 

Curious to see what picture setting you have the C8 on? I have the previous model C7 from New and have had absolutely no issues burn in wise. I game,watch TV and movies a lot on it. I usually use Dolby Vision Dark for DV movies, Cinema mode for HDR10 content and one of the ISF settings for SDR content. 




Quinny
Ultimate Geek

  #3255999 3-Jul-2024 15:30
This time last year, I snagged an 83-inch Sony A90J ex-demo for just under 5k with 36 months interest-free, full warranty and delivery/installation. Checking the hours, it was very low, so I grabbed it. By the time I paid, they had 3 more offers, lolz. Don't dismiss ex-demo as an option. Ask around the bigger stores but ask to check the hours. 

CaesarNZ

Wannabe Geek


  #3264152 24-Jul-2024 22:15
FYI I ended up getting the LG 75" QNED86 Smart 4K TV.

 

Actually pretty happy with my purchase. I do notice a slight lack of definition when watching standard TV stuff from free to air over Satellite.
But otherwise yeah its a pretty good buy I think, its quite bloody bright compared to my OLED. Haven't gamed on it yet but will hook up the PC at some stage
and see what it's like.
Seems to upscale pretty well too, just checked out a 720p X-Files episode and was pretty impressed with the picture given its 75" size. Didn't seem at all blotchy like I thought it was going to be.
Got my Panasonic UB820 turning up tomorrow hopefully to replace my 20yo Samsung BR player, should be sorted for movie night.

 

 

