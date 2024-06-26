Hey all,

I posted this in another forum but only got one helpful reply so thought I would try closer to home.





I'm looking to upgrade my current LG OLED65C8PTA (2018) to a new 75" screen but I don't want to go backwards in quality. My current TV has noticeable OLED burn in now so I would like to get a new one.

Looking at about medium, medium upper range I think? though I want to retain at least the same picture quality, if that's possible.

Tempted to not go for OLED again? but purely because the TV's usage is going to be like 10hrs a day as its my stroke afflicted mothers primary source of entertainment, hence the heavy usage.

But I'm happy to hear of any solutions that would be recommended.



Budget would be around $4200 tops...





Cheers