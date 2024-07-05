Bit late to this but I have exactly the same problem with the SmartVU+ A7070 device using the AppleTV app connected to a Sony Bravia KD49X900E (which supports HDR10).

I've tried swapping HDMI cables (ensuring use of High-Speed), changing input settings on the TV and output on the A7070. I plugged the device into an HP monitor and did not have the issue. Also tried clearing caches and reinstalling the AppleTV app.

My conclusion is that there is some bug in HDR signal handshaking between the A7070 and the chipsets in our TVs. Most likely requires a firmware update of the A7070 as it seems sensible that the Panasonic/Sony QA and support resources would have been more likely to address the issue. Also HDR content displays fine on the TV using other inputs such as 4K files in VLC.

I also have one of those cheap Chinese HDMI analogue audio splitters and put that between the A7070 and TV with no change in result. It's a pain because the WiFi networking on the Bravia is now unreliable and the hard networking is only 100Base for inexplicable reasons.