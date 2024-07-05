We are trialling AppleTV for a couple of months (free with just a new iPhone!) and using the AppleTV+ Android app on a SmartVu A7070 connected to a 2019 Panasonic OLED.
Quite a few times when we play content, most of the colour is washed out. The Panasonic's info display implies that it's a hi-res but not HD signal. In the AppleTV program guide/launcher though it's fine (displays .... PQ(HDR)), but this disappears when you start playing the content -- and with it most colour.
And sometimes it works fine!
Any ideas?