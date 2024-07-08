Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Samsung 2020 QLED Q95T lost some functionality after firmware upgrade
KiwiTim

376 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315371 8-Jul-2024 18:15
Send private message

Hi There,

 

I have owned a Samsung 65" QLED Q95T for just over 3 years and 4 months. It has been a cracker of a TV, with an excellent picture, good contrast and bright, vivid colours. One of the features of this TV is it has 'Extended PVR' and 'Timeshift'.

 

With Timeshift you can pause and play live TV. Up until last week this has worked well since I purchased the TV. About 10 days ago we got a automatic firmware upgrade, which resulted in the Timeshift funtion disappearing  and 'Universal Guide' also disappearing.

 

The Universal Guide could be accessed by scrolling down from the menu with the apps. The firmware has upgraded to version 2503. 

 

There is nothing wrong with the solid state drive that I have connected to the TV, as the TV can still record from a schedule; it just cannot pause and play live TV.

 

If this is a firmware fault I would expect other QLED Q95T to be affected. If you have a QLED Q95T with the same issue please post here and we will see if Samsung will fix this.

 

I have rung Samsung support and they have elevated my case, but have yet to get back to me.

 

Samsung 65" QLED Q95T was the best 4K TV for its year, and I purchased it for the great picture and for features like 'Extended PVR' and 'Timeshift'.

 

Hopefully, there will be a solution.

 

Cheers,

 

Tim

Create new topic
JillF
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3257626 8-Jul-2024 23:10
Send private message

Every samsung I've ever owned has had this issue, you get two years of decent functionality and then it starts getting rough around the edges.  Samsung seems incentivised to let this happen, better people go out and buy a new TV every 2-3 years than keep it for 10

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Caketiger
68 posts

Master Geek


  #3257645 9-Jul-2024 08:12
Send private message

I'm not sure that approach works for them though. When a Samsung I bought started to have issues after only three years, there was no way I was going to replace it with another Samsung. In fact, I never will buy another Samsung TV.

Linux
11160 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257648 9-Jul-2024 08:29
Send private message

This is where the CGA should cover you! Go back to the retailer and complain the TV you purchased has lost some functionality you paid for! Don't let them pull the out of warranty BS!

 

If they refuse to sort these issue then mention the small claims court and follow thru with it

 

 



Apsattv
2342 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257839 9-Jul-2024 18:26
Send private message

Did you do a factory reset after the firmware update?

 

 

JillF
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3257843 9-Jul-2024 18:30
Send private message

Thats an interesting thought, its not just samsung that has this issue, its all "smart" TV's.  Same issue with apple watches and phones/pads, the hardware has to be upgraded at some point because the software upgrades can longer "be supported" (which suggests its by design to force an upgrade).  The question is are we buying / licensing just the hardware, or also the software.  Sounds like the software is "free", because there is no consideration paid, we have no rights, so the only two options are 1) dont upgrade the software or 2) buy new hardware.

 

Maybe someone should test it in the small claims court.

 

 

KiwiTim

376 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3257887 9-Jul-2024 20:58
Send private message

Apsattv:

Did you do a factory reset after the firmware update?


 



Yes I did a factory reset, but sadly that didn't fix it.

Apsattv
2342 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257965 10-Jul-2024 02:57
Send private message

I bet those features can be re-enabled in the service menus. If you are brave enough to enter

 

 



cddt
1393 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258017 10-Jul-2024 09:25
Send private message

Not helping your specific example but in relation to Samsung and customer support: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLimCcnee9c&t=922s (Samsung tech cuts TV screen with a knife rather than authorise a warranty repair)




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

KiwiTim

376 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258036 10-Jul-2024 10:16
Send private message

cddt:

Not helping your specific example but in relation to Samsung and customer support: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLimCcnee9c&t=922s (Samsung tech cuts TV screen with a knife rather than authorise a warranty repair)



Oh, that is really low. I have a spare security camera, so I'll set that up if they do a house visit

Bung
6310 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3258057 10-Jul-2024 10:53
Send private message

cddt:

 

Not helping your specific example but in relation to Samsung and customer support: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLimCcnee9c&t=922s (Samsung tech cuts TV screen with a knife rather than authorise a warranty repair)

 

 

From one of the comments it was claimed customer had been offered a replacement TV several times but insisted in getting his repaired in his home. As that was not possible his set got killed to make replacement inevitable. In the end he took a new set and didn't pursue the incident further.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright