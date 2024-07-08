Hi There,

I have owned a Samsung 65" QLED Q95T for just over 3 years and 4 months. It has been a cracker of a TV, with an excellent picture, good contrast and bright, vivid colours. One of the features of this TV is it has 'Extended PVR' and 'Timeshift'.

With Timeshift you can pause and play live TV. Up until last week this has worked well since I purchased the TV. About 10 days ago we got a automatic firmware upgrade, which resulted in the Timeshift funtion disappearing and 'Universal Guide' also disappearing.

The Universal Guide could be accessed by scrolling down from the menu with the apps. The firmware has upgraded to version 2503.

There is nothing wrong with the solid state drive that I have connected to the TV, as the TV can still record from a schedule; it just cannot pause and play live TV.

If this is a firmware fault I would expect other QLED Q95T to be affected. If you have a QLED Q95T with the same issue please post here and we will see if Samsung will fix this.

I have rung Samsung support and they have elevated my case, but have yet to get back to me.

Samsung 65" QLED Q95T was the best 4K TV for its year, and I purchased it for the great picture and for features like 'Extended PVR' and 'Timeshift'.

Hopefully, there will be a solution.

Cheers,

Tim