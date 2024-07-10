Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)apple mac with vpn + streaming to tv _ help request
graham007

221 posts

Master Geek


#315379 10-Jul-2024 08:48
Send private message

hello all


 


i want help with someone who has a macbook ( any kind ) with vpn of some sort. 


 


I want to ask , if you can turn on vpn say on a chrome or safari browser ( or standalone vpn program ) . and then run a video on the browser , are we able to stream / mirror / chromecast  it to tv from the macbook  ? 


 


I am asking cause previously this wont work on windows  - but offlate chrome+vpn i am able to chromecast on tv from windows laptop. 


 


So I want to know if this is possible on a macbook . 


 


It will help me a lot , thank you :) 

Create new topic
Spyware
3712 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258060 10-Jul-2024 11:01
Send private message

Theory: Chromecast has to be able to see stream source, given it can't see the VPN circuit on macbook or Windows it cannot work. Mirroring is something different where source becomes the laptop.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
graham007

221 posts

Master Geek


#3258061 10-Jul-2024 11:04
Send private message

thanks , if you have a vpn connection , any chance you can do a test with ipad and apple tv box and see if it works ? 

 

 

 

thank you .

Spyware
3712 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258062 10-Jul-2024 11:06
Send private message

I run VPN circuits on routers where they are meant to be.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



graham007

221 posts

Master Geek


  #3258063 10-Jul-2024 11:08
Send private message

Spyware:

 

I run VPN circuits on routers where they are meant to be.

 

 

 

 

thank you

DeepBlueSky
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258112 10-Jul-2024 13:40
Send private message

As and fyi you can install a vpn on Apple TV then run your favourite streaming apps

graham007

221 posts

Master Geek


  #3258117 10-Jul-2024 13:48
Send private message

DeepBlueSky: As and fyi you can install a vpn on Apple TV then run your favourite streaming apps

 

 

 

 

 

hmmm its bit more complicated. that app is geo locked . but i have a destop version which i will run using VPN on laptop. so i want to know if it will work on macbook. 

DeepBlueSky
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258284 11-Jul-2024 07:31
Send private message

I doubt it will be a. Issue if you can get the app you’re using. I guess the question is the app available to download from Apple. If you tell people what it is they maybe able help.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright