hello all

i want help with someone who has a macbook ( any kind ) with vpn of some sort.

I want to ask , if you can turn on vpn say on a chrome or safari browser ( or standalone vpn program ) . and then run a video on the browser , are we able to stream / mirror / chromecast it to tv from the macbook ?

I am asking cause previously this wont work on windows - but offlate chrome+vpn i am able to chromecast on tv from windows laptop.

So I want to know if this is possible on a macbook .

It will help me a lot , thank you :)