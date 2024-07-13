Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)ANY? Resale value on a OLED with burn in?
CaesarNZ

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315413 13-Jul-2024 23:08
Hey all.

 

Our 2018/19 LG 65" C8 OLED TV has some noticeable burn in now so looking to get a replacement.
Just wondering if there is any resale value on it? even if its only few hundred bucks (It cost me $5399 at time of purchase)

 

When I say noticeable I mean, in some scenes you can see faint outlines along the bottom where TV channel banners have been, and there is a bit of a decent size blotch down the middle of the screen but it's not noticeable in a lot of scenarios.
Example, It's quite noticeable in something like Mad Max fury road with all the yellow sand and blue sky scenes, but not really noticeable in say a Marvel movie... So scenes where there is a lot of action and colours (action movies, Scifi, fantasy etc) its hard to see but scenes with only a few colours (Westerns) on it can be more noticeable.

 


I would be very up front about the burn in of course but I just want to know if its worth trying to get anything for it. It's still a decent TV in most scenarios.

 


Thanks in advance.

SomeoneSomewhere
1731 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3259225 14-Jul-2024 02:56
I'm sure there is. Post it on trade me or the buy/sell section here?

 
 
 
 

networkn
Networkn
32117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3259304 14-Jul-2024 11:11
Of course there is. Easiest way would be to list it today as there is free selling on TM, with a $1 reserve, $5 on marketing on TM and you'll get something for it. 

Senecio
2650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3259369 14-Jul-2024 13:39
There must be some value in it, not much but it would be better put to use as a 2nd TV for a young family where the kids are watching cartoons than ending up in recycling. Sometimes I think we geeks over emphasise some things. Some people wouldn't even notice burn in unless it was pointed out to them, others might see it but not care. The same people probably have their TV set to Vivid and don't care.



heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3259459 14-Jul-2024 16:33
Hope you are doing warranty claim? For a 5k+ TV it should last more than 4 years...




CaesarNZ

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3259463 14-Jul-2024 16:56
heavenlywild:

 

Hope you are doing warranty claim? For a 5k+ TV it should last more than 4 years...

 



 

Ummm no to be honest??? I didn't consider that a possibility and anyway I think it might be over 5years now, albeit just..

heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3259490 14-Jul-2024 19:01
CaesarNZ:

 

heavenlywild:

 

Hope you are doing warranty claim? For a 5k+ TV it should last more than 4 years...

 



 

Ummm no to be honest??? I didn't consider that a possibility and anyway I think it might be over 5years now, albeit just..

 

 

Gosh you are letting over 5k go that easily. Give me the TV, the receipt and I'll pay you a few hundred.




SomeoneSomewhere
1731 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3259498 14-Jul-2024 19:33
If it was a major failure, CGA would definitely be backing you up. However, burn in doesn't render it unusable and the dangers of and defenses against burn in are reasonably widely discussed - certainly in the GUI and manuals of modern displays, but I'm not sure about something this age.

I have a feeling this has been discussed previously but can't remember the outcome.



CokemonZ
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #3259567 15-Jul-2024 09:00
I have an OLED with pretty serious burn in - see thread here: New TV - 65"- 75"for video games (geekzone.co.nz)

 

I did my best to push LG to fix it/replace it. They basically said - 7 years, out of luck. Thats at the low end of consumer lifespans for tv's but damn it wasn't a low end tv (How long should an appliance last? - Consumer NZ).

 

If yours is 4/5 years old and you can prove it wasn't abused (look at hours used and divide it by days you've owned it) I would be inclined to fight. Our maths on hours owned vs used worked out to about 70 minutes a day on average. 

 

We moved it to the kids room, and they don't even notice it. It has put me right off OLED's now to tell you the truth. While the Hisense I ended up buying is not as good as the OLED is was 1/4 the price for 3/4 the picture quality. LCD and backlighting tech has come leaps and bounds since I looked 7/8 years ago.

SpartanVXL
1236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3259651 15-Jul-2024 11:28
There are warning labels all over now, and in the user manuals regarding burn-in. Unless you get cover explicitly stating it will cover burn-in, it’s not considered a fault under warranty.

The newer models 2020 and up have far better mitigations now, the earlier ones didn’t and are now showing signs. Tests are done online for popular models so you can see the average lifespan.

The advice has always been the same, if you don’t want to deal with it then go regular LED.

SomeoneSomewhere
1731 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3259712 15-Jul-2024 12:36
Yeah. If it was unknown, unexpected, or random, you might have an argument. Design flaws are absolutely covered by the CGA.

But given the number of warnings in the manuals, and the non-catastrophic failure, it ends up being normal wear and tear. Curtains fading in the sun.


alasta
6657 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3259796 15-Jul-2024 14:10
Why does burn in affect OLED TVs but not iPhones and watches with the same type of display?

nova
230 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3259809 15-Jul-2024 14:58
alasta:

 

Why does burn in affect OLED TVs but not iPhones and watches with the same type of display?

 

 

https://support.apple.com/en-au/109039

 

"We’ve engineered the Super Retina and Super Retina XDR displays to be the best in the industry in reducing the effects of OLED burn-in. This includes special algorithms that monitor the usage of individual pixels to produce display calibration data. Your iPhone uses that data to automatically adjust the brightness levels for each pixel as needed to reduce visual effects from burn-in and to maintain a consistent viewing experience. "

alasta
6657 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3259813 15-Jul-2024 15:20
That's really interesting. It makes you wonder if TV manufacturers should be doing the same thing. 

CaesarNZ

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3259859 15-Jul-2024 18:24
CokemonZ:

 

I have an OLED with pretty serious burn in - see thread here: New TV - 65"- 75"for video games (geekzone.co.nz)

 

I did my best to push LG to fix it/replace it. They basically said - 7 years, out of luck. Thats at the low end of consumer lifespans for tv's but damn it wasn't a low end tv (How long should an appliance last? - Consumer NZ).

 

If yours is 4/5 years old and you can prove it wasn't abused (look at hours used and divide it by days you've owned it) I would be inclined to fight. Our maths on hours owned vs used worked out to about 70 minutes a day on average. 

 

We moved it to the kids room, and they don't even notice it. It has put me right off OLED's now to tell you the truth. While the Hisense I ended up buying is not as good as the OLED is was 1/4 the price for 3/4 the picture quality. LCD and backlighting tech has come leaps and bounds since I looked 7/8 years ago.

 

 

My one has about 18400hrs on it since purchase at around December 2018 but the last 4 years its been my stroke afflicted mothers primary source of entertainment so its been on a minimum of 10+hrs a day. Prior to that it was only 5-6hours a day.
I just purchased my replacement today a LG 75" QNED86 I know it's a bit of a downgrade (hopefully not too much?) but at least I won't need to worry about burn in.

 

Cheers for the info...

 

 

mattwnz
19994 posts

Uber Geek


  #3259860 15-Jul-2024 18:28
alasta:

 

Why does burn in affect OLED TVs but not iPhones and watches with the same type of display?

 

 

 

 

The screen on apple watches aren't generally on enough to be affected and the AOD versions would adjust things I have an AOD on my old samsung note phone and that has never been affected either because it moves the AOD part around the screen. But  know someone with a samsung s22 that has bad burn in from having their screen on bright while outside  for 8 plus hours a day. But I am not sure how much it affects newer model OLED TVs. There was a warning on my sony OLED TV that said I shouldn't use letterbox format  with black bars on the top and bottom of the screen for  too long. 

