Hey all.

Our 2018/19 LG 65" C8 OLED TV has some noticeable burn in now so looking to get a replacement.

Just wondering if there is any resale value on it? even if its only few hundred bucks (It cost me $5399 at time of purchase)

When I say noticeable I mean, in some scenes you can see faint outlines along the bottom where TV channel banners have been, and there is a bit of a decent size blotch down the middle of the screen but it's not noticeable in a lot of scenarios.

Example, It's quite noticeable in something like Mad Max fury road with all the yellow sand and blue sky scenes, but not really noticeable in say a Marvel movie... So scenes where there is a lot of action and colours (action movies, Scifi, fantasy etc) its hard to see but scenes with only a few colours (Westerns) on it can be more noticeable.



I would be very up front about the burn in of course but I just want to know if its worth trying to get anything for it. It's still a decent TV in most scenarios.



Thanks in advance.