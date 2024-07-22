Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#315502 22-Jul-2024 01:34
Hi All,

What's the best TV out there these days? Looking at between 75-85" TVs, preferably 85" but if price is too high then may have to drop down to a 75".

Thoughts on the Sony Bravias 7, 8 or 9?




Sony

 1 | 2
razor2000nz
203 posts

Master Geek


  #3262771 22-Jul-2024 12:43
You've essentially asked - how long is a piece of string? With no other info to go on its hard to give an answer, but yes the Bravia 7,8,9 series will all be good but you wil be paying the "Sony" tax for it. 

 

 

 

All the reviews online for these Tv's will be very good. 

 
 
 
 

Blurtie
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3262896 22-Jul-2024 14:02
Also reads from username, sig and comments that OP is only interested in Sony TVs?

 

For what it's worth - I recently purchased a Samsung S95D OLED - my first OLED and upgraded from a super basic 4K panel so take this with a grain of salt - but I am really happy with it. The matte display cuts out glare/reflections in my bright living room.. Super bright display too. 

 

Cons from the reviews I've read are $$$, TizenOS  and no Dolby vision support. Hasn't bothered me yet. I have a bunch of Samsung gear and the tv works seamlessly across my devices. 

reven
3729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3262902 22-Jul-2024 14:20
Im also in the market for a 75" TV.   But a cheap one, my TCL 75" I think will die soon (colors are horrible, tv takes 2mins to turn on cos of booting).

 

So I'm looking for a sub $2000 TV and boots fast and is good enough viewing from 5m away.   Movies ill usually watch on my OLED in the bedroom.   Was considering a panasonic from the warehouse.   Rather go branded in hopes it works better with amazon fire tv stick etc since the IR codes wont be some random branch like FFalcon.

 

Dont need smart, so dont care about that, just care about turning on fast to use a smart device on it.   But pretty impossible to get a dumb tv nowdays.   just tcl + android tv == super slow boot (this tv is 5 years old, so maybe theyve improved).

 

More info, will be in open lounge/kitchen area with windows opposite it.  Have blinds i can close as needed.  but that rules out OLED (and well the price bracket rules it out too :)). Will use sonos playbar for sound, so dont care about sound, just need optical output from the TV.



CokemonZ
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #3262904 22-Jul-2024 14:26
This is something you could probably test in shops. Just timed my hisense turning on using the xbox as the cec device. 8 seconds to tv on, plus 3 seconds until it changed to the xbox input.

reven
3729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3262905 22-Jul-2024 14:28
yeah Ill test that in shops too, but very hard/impossible to really judge picture quality in shops due to lighting/configuration.   but like i said, doesnt need to be OLED or amazing quality.  was happy with quality of the picture from my 5 yo TCL before the color issues.   

lxsw20
3504 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3262908 22-Jul-2024 14:42
The cheap Panasonics are literally rebranded TCL and very slow. 

reven
3729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3262910 22-Jul-2024 14:45
this is the kinda info i was after, what to avoid :) thanks.



Quinny
875 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3262915 22-Jul-2024 15:30
I got the Sony A90j 83-inch ex-demo a year ago. It was delivered and installed, and I paid 5k with 36 months, interest-free. This can be a good option if they let you check the panel hours. I'm mega happy it went up in size to 83. Love it 

lchiu7
6459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3263106 22-Jul-2024 18:23
Interesting as I was looking at this TCL 75"

 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/tcl-75-p745-4k-ultra-hd-google-tv-2023/N218525.html

 

 

 

Most usage is just sitting around and watching YT with a few streaming shows.  I like that it has both HDR10 and Dolby Vision but then i have no 4k content available where the set would be placed unless I either move my UHD player from my living rook and/or signup for NF 4K. The set seems to have good reviews

 

 

 

 

mattwnz
20003 posts

Uber Geek


  #3263108 22-Jul-2024 18:32
The android interface that is built into the Sony TVs it a PITA I have found. It can freeze up or go very slow and laggy, and this is on a OLED purchased this year, as well as a 3 year old LED one. I have heard LG and Samsung OLEDs are pretty good, and Sony isn't bad either. But Sony seem to be moving away from OLEDs to LEDs with local area dimming for their top models . They are pretty good though.   

Asteros
169 posts

Master Geek


  #3263402 23-Jul-2024 11:39
I tried to view the Sony Bravia 9 on Sunday but the Sony Auckland store has one in stock but not on display yet. They will put in up when they sell the older ones they said. It only comes in 75" and 85" in NZ.

 

I like the LG G4. Much less screen reflection than the G3. Also comes in 65."

 

Will wait till I can view the Bravia 9 before making a decision between it and the LG G4.

razor2000nz
203 posts

Master Geek


  #3263533 23-Jul-2024 13:05
75" for sub $2000 limits your options to TCL or Hisense realistically. If you can find a 2023 mini led model from them would prob give you your best bang for your buck. Just be aware to look for OZ/UK reviews of the TV as we dont get the same models as the USA. Hisense use Google TV in USA and their own Vidda platform elsewhere. 

razor2000nz
203 posts

Master Geek


  #3263534 23-Jul-2024 13:07
Assume you know that Bravia 9 Is Mini Led and G4 is Oled. Bravia 8 is this years Oled model.  

Asteros
169 posts

Master Geek


  #3263685 23-Jul-2024 19:15
Yeah they changed it this year. That’s why I wanted to check it out in store first for brightness levels and contrast. They are still selling the A95L and it remains their top OLED.

To my eyes, the LG G4 has much improved motion handling and up scaling vs the G3. Almost as good as Sony in general now.

sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3264063 24-Jul-2024 19:42
I read that the Bravia 7 may be the successor to the X95L, however the X95L has wider viewing angles and anti-reflective coating whereas the Bravia 7 doesn't. Probably why the Bravia 7 is about 7k cheaper too for the 85" versions!




Sony

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





