sonyxperiageek

Im also in the market for a 75" TV. But a cheap one, my TCL 75" I think will die soon (colors are horrible, tv takes 2mins to turn on cos of booting).

So I'm looking for a sub $2000 TV and boots fast and is good enough viewing from 5m away. Movies ill usually watch on my OLED in the bedroom. Was considering a panasonic from the warehouse. Rather go branded in hopes it works better with amazon fire tv stick etc since the IR codes wont be some random branch like FFalcon.

Dont need smart, so dont care about that, just care about turning on fast to use a smart device on it. But pretty impossible to get a dumb tv nowdays. just tcl + android tv == super slow boot (this tv is 5 years old, so maybe theyve improved).

More info, will be in open lounge/kitchen area with windows opposite it. Have blinds i can close as needed. but that rules out OLED (and well the price bracket rules it out too :)). Will use sonos playbar for sound, so dont care about sound, just need optical output from the TV.