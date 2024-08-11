I'm looking for a new pair of wireless/Bluetooth earphones with a budget ~$100.
I'm keeping an eye on the following, anything else I should add to the list?
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
- Anker Soundcore Space A40
I'm on my second pair of Jabra Elite 3 earbuds after losing the first set. All of the others I have tried or used in the last few years have been cheap no-brand models which have been disappointing. These have been awesome. I would 100% buy again.
I'm told that my clarity when using them during a call is just fine.
freitasm: I have a pair of Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse you can have.
That sounds promising, how much do you want for them?
For new buds under $100, my wife and son both rate their Soundpeats earbuds, and from a VFM perspective I’d have to agree. These are the ones my son has - they have ANC which is nothing like that on my Bose buds but closer to that on say my old Galaxy Buds 2: https://www.amazon.com.au/SoundPEATS-Capsule3-Pro-Cancellation-Transparency/dp/B0BN7W1BLM/
Lots of other options from this brand as they seem to always have new models coming out.
I have the Soundpeats Air3's as I can't stand the in-ear-canal designs. Agree with others, value for money in this brand is outstanding. They are just as good as Apple buds. Buy from Amazon AU.
How are they for smaller ears? I got a family member Oppo Enco Air2 Pro and they're just way too big to fit comfortably.
Kookoo: How are they for smaller ears? I got a family member Oppo Enco Air2 Pro and they're just way too big to fit comfortably.