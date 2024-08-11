Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommended wireless earphones ~$100
PANiCnz

#315741 11-Aug-2024 17:32
I'm looking for a new pair of wireless/Bluetooth earphones with a budget ~$100.

 

I'm keeping an eye on the following, anything else I should add to the list?

 

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
  • Anker Soundcore Space A40

Dynamic
  #3270637 11-Aug-2024 17:51
I'm on my second pair of Jabra Elite 3 earbuds after losing the first set.  All of the others I have tried or used in the last few years have been cheap no-brand models which have been disappointing.  These have been awesome.  I would 100% buy again.

 

I'm told that my clarity when using them during a call is just fine.




HowickDota
  #3270650 11-Aug-2024 19:12
I've owned numerous pairs of wireless earbuds under $100 and the Galaxy buds fe are the best I've used.

freitasm
  #3270656 11-Aug-2024 19:43
I have a pair of Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse you can have.




PANiCnz

  #3270899 12-Aug-2024 18:23
freitasm: I have a pair of Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse you can have.

 

That sounds promising, how much do you want for them?

freitasm
  #3270900 12-Aug-2024 18:40
$50 they're yours.




jonathan18
  #3270945 13-Aug-2024 08:53
For new buds under $100, my wife and son both rate their Soundpeats earbuds, and from a VFM perspective I’d have to agree. These are the ones my son has - they have ANC which is nothing like that on my Bose buds but closer to that on say my old Galaxy Buds 2: https://www.amazon.com.au/SoundPEATS-Capsule3-Pro-Cancellation-Transparency/dp/B0BN7W1BLM/

 

Lots of other options from this brand as they seem to always have new models coming out.

farcus
  #3270975 13-Aug-2024 10:59
I have Soundpeats Air 3 Pro (think I paid about $70 for them). They are amazing for the price.

They are up to the Air 4 Pro now

 
 
 
 

scuwp
  #3271044 13-Aug-2024 12:26
I have the Soundpeats Air3's as I can't stand the in-ear-canal designs.  Agree with others, value for money in this brand is outstanding.  They are just as good as Apple buds.   Buy from Amazon AU.  




Kookoo
  #3271094 13-Aug-2024 14:11
jonathan18:

 

For new buds under $100, my wife and son both rate their Soundpeats earbuds, and from a VFM perspective I’d have to agree. These are the ones my son has - they have ANC which is nothing like that on my Bose buds but closer to that on say my old Galaxy Buds 2: https://www.amazon.com.au/SoundPEATS-Capsule3-Pro-Cancellation-Transparency/dp/B0BN7W1BLM/

 

Lots of other options from this brand as they seem to always have new models coming out.

 

 

How are they for smaller ears? I got a family member Oppo Enco Air2 Pro and they're just way too big to fit comfortably.




jonathan18
  #3271118 13-Aug-2024 15:09
Kookoo: How are they for smaller ears? I got a family member Oppo Enco Air2 Pro and they're just way too big to fit comfortably.



Well enough that I would be happy to wear them - and I’m someone with small ears to the point I absolutely hated my Galaxy Bud Pros and find even my newest ones - Bose QC Ultras - that are supposed to be fairly comfortable irritating after not too long. I’ve not noticed this with either pair of Soundpeats that I’ve tried.

(This is the worst thing about in-ear buds - the inability to test before buying, unless you know someone with a pair well enough to borrow them! I bought the Boses without being able to test them and, TBH, if they didn’t sound that good/have such good noise cancellation I’d not be terribly happy…)

