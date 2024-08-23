Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Centre speaker options, Krix?
33coupe

#315855 23-Aug-2024 08:45
As my search for a 9cm is proving a bit more difficult than first anticipated, I'm thinking of widening my search options.

I know the front three should timber and tone match, but due to not finding one, and think I could sacrifice tonal match for better clarity.

I've come across a couple of options, but am unsure how they would compare to a Wharfedale diamond 9cm (my fronts are 9.5 and 9cs), powered by a Yamaha rx2085.

Does anyone know of Krix? I know they're Australian and were pretty highly regarded but I don't know how it compares as I don't know what to look for when looking at spec sheet

Krix centre

Enclosure Type: Bass reflex, front vented
Configuration: 3 Drive, 2 Way
Mid/Bass: 2 x 130mm doped paper cones
Tweeter: 1 x 26mm fabric dome
Impedence: 8 ohms
Dimensions: 180m high x 650mm wide x 410mm deep
Material: 17mm MDF
Finish: Black ash lacquered timber veneer
Volume: 32 litres internal
Weight: 17kg
Frequency range 45hz-20khz
Power handling 110rms

Or I've found a mission 79cse

enclosure 2-way closed box
Transducers Mid-bass: 2 x 5'' (130 mm)
Highs: 1'' (25 mm) dome
Magnetic shielding Yeah
Cut-off frequency 1.7 kHz
Frequency response 70 Hz - 20 kHz +/- 3 dB
Sensitivity 87 dB (SPL @ 1 m / 2.83 V)
Nominal impedance 8 ohms
Minimum impedance 5.6 ohms
Recommended amplification 50 - 200 W
Internal volume 7.2 liters
Dimensions (height x width x depth) 172mm x 395mm x 290mm
Weight (each box) 8.9 kg

Sorry for the long post. Any info or recommendations would be really appreciated.
Cheers

bendud
  #3274700 23-Aug-2024 11:08
My gut feeling is the receiver makes more of a difference than the speaker, TBH. No experience of Krix, sorry.

 

If it helps I see there's a very nice Focal Chorus CC700 on TM currently. 

 

I have Tannoy DC4 (centre/rears) and DC6s (FL/FR) so mixtures of 10 and 15cm, and a Denon XR2500 (I think) which works nicely; all the speakers were purchased separately over time but all were 50% or more off RRP, so economy over time worked for me!

 

Senecio
  #3274706 23-Aug-2024 11:24
If you want to maintain some sort of tonal balance I would recommend other UK speaker manufacturers (Tannoy, Mission, Q Acoustics). American home audio speakers tend to be on the bright side where UK speakers tend to produce a warmer sound. Pairing a US centre speaker with UK front mains will likely over power them in the mids and upper ranges. 

bendud
  #3274715 23-Aug-2024 11:48
Good point and the Q Acoustics range is excellent and easy to match

33coupe

  #3274720 23-Aug-2024 12:16
bendud:

My gut feeling is the receiver makes more of a difference than the speaker, TBH. No experience of Krix, sorry.


If it helps I see there's a very nice Focal Chorus CC700 on TM currently. 


I have Tannoy DC4 (centre/rears) and DC6s (FL/FR) so mixtures of 10 and 15cm, and a Denon XR2500 (I think) which works nicely; all the speakers were purchased separately over time but all were 50% or more off RRP, so economy over time worked for me!


b



Thanks for the reply and info much appreciated.

That is interesting about the receiver, you think a better one (or separate amp) would be more beneficial than changing the centre speaker?

Thanks for the heads up, I've just seen it. I'm in Christchurch though so shipping might cost a bit.

Oh wow you have a great setup, very nice!

33coupe

  #3274722 23-Aug-2024 12:20
Senecio:

If you want to maintain some sort of tonal balance I would recommend other UK speaker manufacturers (Tannoy, Mission, Q Acoustics). American home audio speakers tend to be on the bright side where UK speakers tend to produce a warmer sound. Pairing a US centre speaker with UK front mains will likely over power them in the mids and upper ranges. 



Thank you great knowledge about location, I had no idea.

There is the mission 79cse for sale locally second hand. Would that be a noticeable upgrade from the 9cs (comparable or better than the 9cm)?

I've always read great things about q acoustics, I'll have to keep an eye out for them.
Any model recommendations?


33coupe

  #3274786 23-Aug-2024 13:30
And just to throw a curve ball, I've come across this. Have no idea if this would be good or not as its home built


https://photos.app.goo.gl/To59i9DPvMSZsHTQ8

bendud
  #3274792 23-Aug-2024 13:51
Q Acoustics 3000 series are generally the benchmark I think. I have a big Q subwoofer and it's great. 

 

They tend to turn out new models reasonably frequently so the older ones are often on sale and so excellent value. 

 

Senecio
  #3274804 23-Aug-2024 14:32
33coupe:
Senecio:

 

If you want to maintain some sort of tonal balance I would recommend other UK speaker manufacturers (Tannoy, Mission, Q Acoustics). American home audio speakers tend to be on the bright side where UK speakers tend to produce a warmer sound. Pairing a US centre speaker with UK front mains will likely over power them in the mids and upper ranges. 

 



Thank you great knowledge about location, I had no idea.

There is the mission 79cse for sale locally second hand. Would that be a noticeable upgrade from the 9cs (comparable or better than the 9cm)?

I've always read great things about q acoustics, I'll have to keep an eye out for them.
Any model recommendations?

 

Can't give much more advice than that I'm afraid, I've been out of the home theatre game for many years. I used to have a full Mission audio set of fronts, rears and centre that I absolutely loved back in the day. I've also owned a set of Tannoy book shelves that souded amasing but were only used for stereo audio. I now have a set of Q Accoustics book shelves that also sound great. If I was in the market for a full home theatre speaker system today i would definitely go down the Q Acoustics avenue. Great sounding and great value for money when you compare side by side with similar speakers of the same or even more expensive price point.

bendud
  #3278591 3-Sep-2024 16:16
I've just had a sale email from AVWorld in AKL. 

 

3010 299/pair graphite, 399 for walnut

 

3020 399/pair, 599 for walnut

 

3030i colours 749 3050i colours 1399 centres 399, sub 799

 

3050 floor standers 899/pair down from 1499

 

etc etc

 

Hope that helps. I am not anything to do with them ;-) 

 

Dunnersfella
  #3278618 3-Sep-2024 19:17
The QAcoustic's seem like good value as the distributor is about to change and the new crowd do seem to have a habit of putting the prices up quite significantly... meaning your purchase could technically become an investment in a relatively short amount of time.

 

While either the old distributor is rapidly dumping their existing stock or retailers are looking to hurriedly get out of the brand / stock is unclear... what is obvious, is that there are some deals to be scored.

33coupe

  #3279680 7-Sep-2024 13:47
Thanks for that. After testing a few different ones I ended up getting the custom built morel speaker, and it sounds really great.

I know it goes against the timber matching rules etc but when most of the sound is coming from the centre (dialogue) and is much clearer now, I can live with it.

Thanks again all

