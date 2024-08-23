As my search for a 9cm is proving a bit more difficult than first anticipated, I'm thinking of widening my search options.
I know the front three should timber and tone match, but due to not finding one, and think I could sacrifice tonal match for better clarity.
I've come across a couple of options, but am unsure how they would compare to a Wharfedale diamond 9cm (my fronts are 9.5 and 9cs), powered by a Yamaha rx2085.
Does anyone know of Krix? I know they're Australian and were pretty highly regarded but I don't know how it compares as I don't know what to look for when looking at spec sheet
Krix centre
Enclosure Type: Bass reflex, front vented
Configuration: 3 Drive, 2 Way
Mid/Bass: 2 x 130mm doped paper cones
Tweeter: 1 x 26mm fabric dome
Impedence: 8 ohms
Dimensions: 180m high x 650mm wide x 410mm deep
Material: 17mm MDF
Finish: Black ash lacquered timber veneer
Volume: 32 litres internal
Weight: 17kg
Frequency range 45hz-20khz
Power handling 110rms
Or I've found a mission 79cse
enclosure 2-way closed box
Transducers Mid-bass: 2 x 5'' (130 mm)
Highs: 1'' (25 mm) dome
Magnetic shielding Yeah
Cut-off frequency 1.7 kHz
Frequency response 70 Hz - 20 kHz +/- 3 dB
Sensitivity 87 dB (SPL @ 1 m / 2.83 V)
Nominal impedance 8 ohms
Minimum impedance 5.6 ohms
Recommended amplification 50 - 200 W
Internal volume 7.2 liters
Dimensions (height x width x depth) 172mm x 395mm x 290mm
Weight (each box) 8.9 kg
Sorry for the long post. Any info or recommendations would be really appreciated.
Cheers