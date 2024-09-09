Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)VEON TV - Update broke Soundbar Auto Connect
nickadamz

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#316029 9-Sep-2024 15:29
Send private message

Hi all,

 

 

 

My VEON 75" TV (vn75id7020, purchased start of 2021) recently had an Android TV software update which has stopped my Soundbar connecting straight away (Samsung Q950A). To get it to pick up the Sound I have to change the TV input to an HDMI channel then back to the Android home or go into settings and select TV Sound then back to External Sound. But, if I play a movie with has ATMOS it picks up the Soundbar straight away. This happens when the TV goes into Standby Mode or Powered off,

 

 

 

Soundbar is up to date when looking at the Smartthings App and TV doesn't have anymore updates. Unsure if this can revert back as it's impossible to find the specific firmware the TV is running online. Unsure what specific TV 'VEON' is that has been rebadged,

 

 

 

For the last three years this hasn't been an issue and just seeing if this has happened to anyone else or knows of a fix? Being a VEON I don't have a lot of faith regardless but it hasn't failed me so far,

 

 

 

I have factory reset the soundbar, unplugged both the TV and Sounbar for 30 seconds, changed HDMI cables (purchased new 2.1 ones) and the last step will be to factory reset the TV which I am avoiding doing till the last resort.

 

 

 

Any help would be much appreciated,

Create new topic
annie0
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3285502 23-Sep-2024 17:49
Send private message

My tv has just done the same thing after the software update.
I cant play sound through my sound system.
I use a coax cord

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 