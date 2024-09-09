Hi all,

My VEON 75" TV (vn75id7020, purchased start of 2021) recently had an Android TV software update which has stopped my Soundbar connecting straight away (Samsung Q950A). To get it to pick up the Sound I have to change the TV input to an HDMI channel then back to the Android home or go into settings and select TV Sound then back to External Sound. But, if I play a movie with has ATMOS it picks up the Soundbar straight away. This happens when the TV goes into Standby Mode or Powered off,

Soundbar is up to date when looking at the Smartthings App and TV doesn't have anymore updates. Unsure if this can revert back as it's impossible to find the specific firmware the TV is running online. Unsure what specific TV 'VEON' is that has been rebadged,

For the last three years this hasn't been an issue and just seeing if this has happened to anyone else or knows of a fix? Being a VEON I don't have a lot of faith regardless but it hasn't failed me so far,

I have factory reset the soundbar, unplugged both the TV and Sounbar for 30 seconds, changed HDMI cables (purchased new 2.1 ones) and the last step will be to factory reset the TV which I am avoiding doing till the last resort.

Any help would be much appreciated,