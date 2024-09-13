Just wanted to say thank you everybody for your advise.



Even though I was to impatient to wait for your responses, I do really appreciate them.





----

Have unpacked and set the TV up now. 5353 Hours.

Compared to the 40", 65 is comically large for the space, but workable, just....



Below image is with a grey test pattern (screen protector still on, hoping the reflections will be less once I remove it)







I had no idea how thin / flimsy modern TV's have got, bulk of it is just a think sheet of glass, pretty glad I was able to get it home without damage. Seems the days of having a metal chassis is long gone...





It still has a screen protector on, which is great news as it has a heap of finger prints & some scratches.

Spent ages getting the remote to work, but it was just flat. (it's a solar charging one, but turns out a few minutes by the window wasn't enough, took me a long time to work out it had a USB-C port on the bottom). Working good now

When I first turned it on, it went straight into retail mode, which play's a loop of moving over-saturated high resolution scenes to generate a wow factor in a brightly lit retail shop. Sure looked impressive when the TV was leaning up against my couch

5353 Hours.

I couldn't notice any burnt patterns etc. (but does seem to have a little fairing around the edges).

Compression artifacts in the old TV episodes that streamed automatically once I synced my Samsung account to the TV are super obvious, but I guess this is just the cost of having a giant and glorious TV, in that content quality becomes a lot more important.

Its a Gen 1 panel (ANA PEAK of 682), which is less desirable than the Gen 2, but the more likely outcome given it's been on demo for a while, not new.

Wall mounting points are really low on the chassis, so despite being on the lowest setting for our wall mount bracket, the TV sits 200 - 300mm higher than I would like.

Generally pretty keen on keeping it. Despite the high number of hours it still seems crazy bright and clear vs our decade+ old 40" Samsung LCD. Also given the high number of hours and relatively cheap price, I don't need to be to precious about avoiding screen burn on it, like I would a $3000+ TV.





Anything else I should check before I break out the drill & impact driver to move the screen down, and then rip off the screen protector?





