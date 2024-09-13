TV is a 65" Samsung S90C, discounted from $2500 to $1000 (no stand). May well have already sold since we visited a couple of hours back
Its a 2023 model TV, so I expect it has seen ~ 1 year of demo use in a large format retail store.
For context:
- Currently running a 40" FHD Samsung that has served us well for over a decade (panel did get replaced once under warranty). Smarts handled by a NVidia Shield.
- 65" is borderline too big for the space, but is workable. Curtains will need tucked behind the tv ETC. If I was buying a TV at full price I would get 55"
- My partner loves having the TV on (usually streaming vlogs), as background noise, rather than actively watching, so our use case is fairly high risk for screen burn. Other than this, the TV doesn't see a heap of use, but it would still be good to have something nicer for when we do use it.
- Love the deep blacks of OLED, but a bit scared to pay $3000 for one given the screen burn risks of our use case.
- Have a lower end Bose soundbar