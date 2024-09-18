Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung smart TV & external HDD
aucklander

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316130 18-Sep-2024 19:09
Hi all,

 

Tv model UA55TU7000SXNZ

 

Can anyone with exactly the same model please confirm if this is capable to schedule recordings from the TV guide onto an external HDD? 

 

I have formatted the  HDD in various ways (NTFS and exFAT), the TV will see the HDD and allow me to access the content, but there is no "record" option when you select a show from the TV guide, you can schedule a viewing of that show, but not a recording.

 

I also have another Samsung tv (QA65Q80TASXNZ) which does all this perfectly, you select shows in the tv guide for recording. Can the model TU7000 do the same thing? The e-manual is not clear, it gives a description of how the recording is supposed to work, but then it says that not all features described there are available on all models... this is the e-manual stored in the tv, why can't they at least load a specific set of instructions?... 

 

Many thanks.

fe31nz
1215 posts

Uber Geek


  #3283737 18-Sep-2024 22:22
I have no idea about that particular model, but many TVs require you to use them to format the disk before they will be able to write to it.  So see if it has a format disk option somewhere.

