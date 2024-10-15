jordan8thepie1

We have a 100v speaker system powered from an Australian Monitor AMIS 120 amplifier.

The system comprises of 4 Australian Monitor QF8C 15w speakers the tapping's are as follows: 1 tapped at 15w 2 tapped at 10w and 1 tapped at 5w. Using cat 6 cable. I know the cable is incorrect but management don't want to change it.

These are wall mounted in a sound craft enclosure.

I added another QF8C celling mounted speaker tapped at 15w into a false celling tile and the volume is quieter than the wall mounted one around the corner. in the same space. Wall mounted one overpowers it.

View of Wiring block on speaker

3 of the wall mounted speakers are in different rooms but are still louder.

What could be causing the Ceiling mounted speaker to be quieter than the other 4 wall mounted speakers which are the same model speaker?